The famous painting of Iivana Julma, who killed her son, is still being repaired after the destruction. Russian rulers have again begun to talk about him in a positive tone.

In Helsinki opened painter Ilja Repinin the exhibition is the most significant of the year. In the Ateneum you can see such classics as Volga ferries, Crucifixion in the Kursk Governorate and Zaporoghis writing a mockery letter to the Sultan of Turkey.

However, one is missing. A masterpiece painted by Repin in 1885 Ivan the Terrible and his son Ivan on November 16, 1581 not to be seen in Helsinki. It is still being repaired for damage done to it by a middle-aged man with a metal bar in the spring of 2018 at the Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow.

The attack was initially reported as drunken vandalism, but in court, the author reported the painting as “false”. The strike, then, was one figure in a century-long controversy over how cruel Russia’s first tsar was.

The controversy has warmed up again Vladimir Putin during the reign.

Board describes a situation in which Ivan has just killed his son, Ivan, the heir to the crown. Historians are largely in agreement on the death, but there is disagreement about the reason for it.

The work is hypnotic. Contemporaries were shocked not only by the blood but also by the horrified gaze of Ivana’s own work, so the painting evoked strong emotions as soon as it was completed. The vandal struck back in 1913.

Some of the feelings were related to the visual experience, but Iivana has always also shared positions in Russia. He is seen as a raw despot who became more paranoid and bloodier over time, but is also a group that appreciates him.

It wants to emphasize his reforms and his role as an educator of the kingdom.

So In Russia, the view regularly arises that Repin reinforced the erroneous image of Ivana as a bloodthirsty tyrant and even portrayed him as insane.

The most famous “restorer” of Ivana was the Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin. Under his leadership, the image of Ivana began to be created as a great reformer that strengthened the country and fought foreign enemies.

In recent years, the elite has again begun to speak of Ivana in a positive tone. The message has been clear: hard grips are a prerequisite for progress.

At the same time, Iivana has been given the role of a victim of Western malice and an example of her attempt to oppress Russia. In the summer of 2017, Putkin mentioned the theory that Ivan would not have killed anyone but that it was a story invented by a pope representative.

This the message was repeated again late last month when an influential Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev said in Argumenty i fakty Ivana shows that there is nothing new in the “Russophobia” of the West.

According to him, already in the time of Ivana, Western chroniclers began to build an image of this as a cruel tyrant to turn the eyes of Europeans on what was happening in their own countries.

“They were not pleased that the Russian tsar did not recognize their political and moral leadership,” Patrushev said.

He then listed the horrors of the time, “which the West still does not want to remember”: genocide based on religion, the Inquisition, the persecution of witches, colonization, and so on.

For the simplest, Patrushev said afterward that “the analogy of today is clear”.

To the force however, the positive talk of Ivana has raised suspicions that they have another purpose.

Opritniks who worked during the time of Ivana are historically considered an example of the secret police and, in fact, the starting point of Russia’s current organs.

Increasingly, it is beginning to appear that the military is building an image of the secret police as the eternal protector of the homeland. Its various parts in this explanation are thus, as it were, the backbone of Russia, connecting the times of modern Russia, the Soviet Union, and the empire.

In the summer of 2019, Ilya Repin’s exhibition at the Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow initially had an empty space for the painting Iivana Cruel. The text next to it explained why it was being restored.­

Board was, of course, immediately political at first. The Liberal Repin was a nervous emperor Alexander II’s the execution of the suspects in the killing and wanted the board to also tell about the consequences of the political violence of those in power.

Since then, it has taken on a number of other meanings. When the restoration may be completed next year, there will be one more.

In the future, the plaque will also remind us of the consequences of political propaganda.

