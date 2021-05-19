Columns At some point in the epidemic, the Finn can no longer do anything for himself, and then Kikka echoes

Each of us lives in a sensible Apollo – and a wild Dionysos who would already like to celebrate.

When helle would visit Helsinki last week, the parks burst into crowds. Police evicted hundreds of young people from Koff Park.

I myself listened many nights as the young people walked under the window singing. Kikka was number one in street karaoke.

With the heat, some also got hot. Are young people irresponsible and causing a new Corona wave for the summer? Or should the joy of people locked in their studios all winter be understood?

Should I refrain or dare I already enjoy? Persevere or let go? If the controversy sounds old, it really is.

Ancient in the fables the division passed between Apollo and Dionysus. Apollo, the god of the sun, was rational, systematic, and rational. Dionysus, the god of wine, dance, and night, was chaotic, irrational, and emotional.

In philosophy, the difference passed through the calm Stoic and hedonistic Epicureans. The restraint of the former was admired. The latter could have been rockier.

Often, discipline has been the desired feature in human history to explain the achievements of different societies. Armies marched in line. Diligence inherits the country. Reformers reform the corrupt church. Fasting cleanses the body. The Puritans inherited the land.

But in the end, man cannot afford anything for himself. There will be evening vacation, beer, post-fasting fat passion. After the corona, a consumption party, a tourist boom and general merriment are predicted.

The fall has its sides. Catholics perhaps understand it better than backward-minded Protestants. Rippi is a new opportunity from which a new diet begins again.

People are qualitatively quite similar. The differences are quantitative. Everyone recognizes what it is like to be jealous, for example, but a quality has been given to one more than another.

We all have both Apollo and Dionysos, the guardian of the crown rules and a dancer in the park. We can use our minds to explain a lot, which doesn’t always feel right – and vice versa.

Finns are good at refraining. It has made us reliable and hardworking, but victorious in the coronavirus epidemic. Now we have managed to keep our distance from each other for the second year in a row. Some may have even enjoyed it.

But in the end, even a Finn can’t do anything for himself. There will be summer heat, terrace beers, post-crown encounter. Then Kikka echoes.

Tomorrow we will be decent again.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.