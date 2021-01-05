Columns At Christmas, Britain curled up in a thunderstorm

The relationship of the Hong Kong people with the former colonial host Britain was nowhere near as open as currently described, and few opposed the transition to Chinese rule.

Sometimes it feels like everything is clear. Now that’s what happened on the Christmas holidays, when Britain’s EU-separated Brexit finally got its final seal. It started to feel like everything was connected to everything.

The news from June first came to mind. A statue of slave trader Edward Colston swept into the water in Bristol as part of the Black Lives Matter protests. Then I remembered how Hong Kong lost its last shreds of its self-government. That, too, seemed to say the same thing: that, after centuries, Britain curled inward – Hong Kong belonged to Britain until 1997.

The pendulum swings from afar. Hong Kong ended up as a British crown colony as part of the 19th century opium wars. October also marks the 300th anniversary of the death of the slave trader Edward Colston (1636–1721).

Hong Kong not often even thought of as part of colonialism. The Hong Kong people were undeniably lucky, as Hong Kong was an island of freedom on the side of communist China. The standard of living in mainland China was staggering as early as the 1970s. This often makes the logical leap that Hong Kong lost its democracy when it moved from Britain to China in 1997.

But there has never been democracy in Hong Kong. It was, from start to finish, a British colony whose inhabitants were not allowed to decide their own affairs. It was ruled by a British-appointed governor, from whom activists unnecessarily demand democracy. Hong Kong’s current democracy movement is its heir.

It was not just about Britain. China made it clear that it would not have accepted full freedoms to Hong Kong. But back in the 1950s, Britain itself shelved plans for Hong Kong democracy. It delayed smaller reforms until the end. Hong Kongers did not get the right to vote in local elections until 1991, and even then only some seats were resolved by voting.

The relationship of the Hong Kong people with Britain was not nearly as open as is currently described. Few opposed the transition to Chinese rule, and China has begun to oppose it because it has begun to act increasingly authoritarian.

Hong Kong there is more symbolism in destiny. Colonialism can also be described as Europe being ahead of the rest of the world in development and making full use of it.

Now the situation is changing. China has behaved like a colonial host in poor countries in Africa and Asia. The Chinese economy will pass the United States perhaps even before the turn of the decade.

The author is a Silk Road correspondent.