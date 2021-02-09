Columns At a young age belongs to the desire – whether there was a corona epidemic or not

It would be worrying if young people did not want to meet each other, touch, enjoy and have an adventure, because youth is short and common sense does not guarantee happiness, writes journalist Anna-Stina Nykänen.

In autumn the coronavirus began to spread to youth, especially at student parties. I could hear the resentment. That young people just ignore anything to celebrate. I cannot accept such a speech at all. What wave of miraculous puritanism and persecution has hit Finland in addition to the virus?

Young people must seek joy, touch, love. It would be awful if young people didn’t want to be close to each other, dancing, laughing and throwing themselves into adventures. If the thirst for life and the hunger, desire, lust and enjoyment of life were lacking… Huh.

The options are terrible. And a danger to humanity.

Imagine a young person who has gone to study and has moved to a new locality knows no one there and does not take part in joint rides at all. Or an anxious young man alone in his parents ’home in isolation, fearing all intimacy. Or a so-called sensible young person with only success, a career and money in mind. I would be worried about them.

It also feels bad that conscripts have always been caught in the Indian for a month at a time since the spring, for two weeks in the woods. No evening vacations, no flashes from behind the window. It is a big social sacrifice for young people.

It is said that young people have time to wait. Is not. At a young age, I am in a hurry to live to the fullest. When the mother’s lap and the warmth of the home are left behind, if they ever existed, unbridled instrument spending begins. It can’t continue that scream for long, it goes to health, jobs and relationships. Need to soon find someone to settle down with and build a life with.

Babies need to be brought to Finland. They can’t be done with old guys. No honey is produced in the honeycomb of bees unless it has first been flown through a flower meadow. Should such be explained to adult people?

Another option is to move to arranged marriages.

Well, it’s online dating sites. Can be examined in a sterile manner, meet in a targeted manner and leave contact information for infection detection.

My my student times were marked by AIDS. I took the tests many times. I wasn’t particularly active or even reckless. Vice versa. I never went out to get sex. Situations came as a surprise. I took moments. But I guess never in the early evening.

“Bigger risks come when maybe you’ve been on an all-night trip and you start to get tired and maybe it’s more difficult or unwilling to keep those close distances,” said the director of the Department of Health and Welfare’s Health Safety Mika Salminen In studio A. in September.

He had to be affectionate.

“As uncles, it is a bit difficult for young people to start instructing them on how to live. But if you could stay home when you have symptoms and then go to the next party, ”he suggested.

Back in September, Salminen did not condemn the party. Or want to go to them. It is pointless to demand complete self-control from young people. And blaming would only lead to secrecy.

Young people themselves do not choose restrictions. Not my son either. Curious thing. Only I complain. Since I am a mother and I want all the best for the boy.

The script is appeared in Good Health -in leaf.