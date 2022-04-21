Columns As crises continue, time has begun to behave strangely

Time wears like a strainer, said my child once. I laughed at it – sometimes time really seems to flow out of all the holes.

But not always. In times of crisis, time behaves strangely.

Can Ukraine really be less than two months from the beginning of the war? The days and weeks since the start of the war have been as dense as sand-packed sediments, condensed layers of events and emotions.

It seems to be a year since Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) told Reuters in late January that Finland’s accession to NATO was “very unlikely”. And a whole generation in Finnish politics.

British historian Eric Hobsbawm called the 20th century a short century. He calculated that it began with the outbreak of the First World War in 1914 and ended with the break-up of the Soviet Union in 1991. However, that short century may have seemed long for contemporaries because it contained so many events — and the tombs they produced tens of millions of victims.

The intensification of time also applies to light things. American acquaintances only have one week off a year. They schedule every day so full of activities that it is terrible for a Finn. Where is the rest? But Americans calculate that an intense vacation feels longer than its actual duration.

“ So I often hope that time gets manipulated.

With the children on parental leave, time was loosened again. Every day was full of strolling, boring routines. Morning porridge. Dishwashing. Changing diapers. Dressing up. Undressing. Repeat the diaper change. Dressing up. Nothing happened. The afternoon hours before the spouse came home were like an empty horizon at sea.

So I often hope that time gets manipulated. In the endless summers of childhood, I would have put it in the bank. During peak years, I would have raised the hours saved to morning sleep. Now, extra moments would be spent time traveling away from the sometimes haunting reality.

It is claimed that it is a curse to wish the listener “interesting times” because they are marked by chaos and upheaval. The blessing, then, would be to wish the listener dull times when time seeps like that water from the holes in the strainer and quietly disappears into the sewer.

On the other hand, in the low months of Corona and wartime, individual festivities rise to peaks like mountain peaks — they may be short in terms of hours, but they can be seen from afar, into another reality. To what it might still be like someday.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.