Columns Apartment building takes the joy of singing

Let some radio station call Kinsky that he could even sing in the car.

“I live there, I take you there, to the house by the railway, only the whistles of the train can break the cold silence.

I live there, I take you there, there is a railway along the house, but where can I find a new song if I always stay there. ”

Thus a song is sung House along the railway in the chorus. It is Jussi Hakulinen presented by the great song whose words I have written sometime late 1980s lauluvihkooni. Yes, I had a songbook, and a couple of weeks ago I dug it out for a long time.

When I recently did a story about domestic Locomotives waving about the film, I interviewed the screenwriter of the film Juha Lehtovuorta. In connection with that, it turned out that Lehtovuori had once won a rock lyrics competition in Pori with just that song I mentioned. At the same time, Jussi Hakulinen, who left Yö for a solo career, composed the song, took it into his repertoire and released it. Pink inn with his debut album.

From my songbook you can find all the tracks on that disc. My favorites are especially Pink inn, Laika Laika, Jonathan and House along the railway. the words to the latest song I’ve internalized properly only in adulthood. Now it is easy to see how its text has emerged from the same landscape and theme as later Locomotives waving.

Hakulinen performed those songs with the Kinsky band he founded. It only existed for two years 1985-87. I don’t know why that story didn’t last any longer, pity. And I don’t remember exactly how I learned Hakulinen’s songs, maybe from some of my sister’s cassettes. But in my notebook, they live forever.

I scratched a lot of other songs there, not only songs that were important to me, but also ones that were nice to sing, like Samuli Edelmann early production, Eppu Normaal and Roxette.

Parents the booklet did a now rare for the simple reason that I live in an apartment building and I am painfully aware of the behind the walls of the neighbors.

Flat in Housing has taken the singing of joy, and I’m sure I’m not the only one who has been so. Today, the only place you can pamper yourself with devotion is a car. Even when some radio station would play Kinsky.