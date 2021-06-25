No Result
Columns Anna-Stina Nykänen’s family has also taken and left, but only recently did she find out who is the first mother of the habit

June 25, 2021
Close takes and leaves – sometimes permanently. This has been done in my family, and now I know who is the first mother of the habit, writes Anna-Stina Nykänen in her column.

Anna-Stina Nykänen

2:00 | Updated 9:03

When young as a student from Helsinki, I got on a bus and traveled to Savo to meet my father’s family. I wanted to know why Dad is the way he is. It was summer, and the yard behind the low detached house was full of crowds. I remember the feeling of wonder: the yard was full of versions of myself.

.

