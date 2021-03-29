Columns An unemployed person is valuable

Moralizing rhetoric about social bombs has diminished as a huge number of quite ordinary people have lost their livelihoods due to corona restrictions and embargoes.

The corona crisis Thanks to this, unemployment security has also been extended to entrepreneurs. With these prospects, the entrepreneur’s labor market support will continue until the end of June. Little has been complained about this extension, on the contrary. It will be difficult for the government to justify why it would be fair to deny entrepreneurs labor market support after June.

Atypical employment relationships are already quite typical. A different type of entrepreneurial work, gig work, is becoming more common. A flexible labor market is not everyone’s goal, but in any case it would be humane to guarantee everyone basic security and thus the opportunity to cope with the demands of a new job.

Social silence is difficult to measure, and I am wary in general of claiming that something is not being talked about. Namely, in all likelihood, someone somewhere is just crying out of the fullness of their heart about what I claim society is silencing. However, I dare say that during the coronavirus pandemic, there have been fewer stigmatizing speeches about the unemployed than usual. I would call this trend to continue.

Usually, I get to read repeated speeches that talk about the unemployed in a disrespectful tone, like lazy and inaccessible objects that get too much free money and therefore have to be patted for work.

All the people are all unemployed, five out of the corona. I also point the finger of accusation at certain members of the media, who have regularly raised the beak of unemployed and incompetent people for various reasons, who understandably use ‘hold your jacks’ speeches about the labor market. It is a great psychological wooden eye to expose the underprivileged to public ridicule because he is trying to preserve his dignity. Without humbling and apologizing.

Corona crisis has raised the public debate on the plight of those who have lost their livelihoods. People who are mentally out of unemployment. People who have had to sell their tools. I hope these stories help maintain gentleness and solidarity in society. May we be in support of those who are in trouble – whatever the cause of the financial distress.

The interest rate crisis has also raised the fact that labor market support is really low and difficult to cope with. Full labor market support is 726–942 euros per month. Few working people with a family are able to adjust their expenses very quickly to some small income. Hopefully, the inadequacy of labor market support will be remembered when we discuss employment policy in the next few years.

It would be of course, it is desirable that no one should experience personal distress to understand what it feels like. Minna Canth writes in her ripping mini-novel Poor people thus: “‘ Yes, there was misery, but there is reason in them, in the polos, in themselves. They could even wash their children and tidy around. Neither water costs anything. ‘ In that way, while in the chamber, he often heard them speak; and what else did they understand when they themselves had not experienced the state of the poor. They did not know how little ability to work is there for one who is overwhelmed by constant anxiety and from whom hunger takes away even the last forces. ”

Scientific knowledge, in addition to the artistic knowledge and personal experience described above, helps. It is important that the full range of humanities is used to assess the impact of policies on unemployed people. In this way, we get a more complete picture of how a person acts in a moment of distress, how hopeful the prospects are. Not to mention when the predicament is prolonged or already inherited from the childhood home, a reality that has shaped the self-image.

