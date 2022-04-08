Columns An entrepreneur must be wild, because caution kills visionary dreams.

Cynicism and caution kill most bold business plans. An entrepreneur must be wild, writes HS Vision columnist Mårten Mickos.

At our house everyone has dreams of a future where things are better. We develop hero stories whose protagonists overcome all obstacles. If this same line of thinking is applied to business, we can, at best, achieve unprecedented success.

However, daydreaming is a difficult species. Cynicism and caution kill most bold business plans. The rest is killed by naivety as well as a lack of ability to visualize and execute. There are a few Supercell or Nokia left that are not dared to take the model. Maybe they’re just confusing exceptions whose role is to prove that a layman shouldn’t even try?

However, everyone can influence the outcome. A dreamer can become an implementer. In Finland, even a layman has all the prerequisites to win. An unlikely departure can become a success in the world. On average, there are more losses in business development than gains. But who would be the average now?

The dream has to be really wild. A pair of sticks requires visualization that is not wild but pragmatic and concrete, full of numbers and calculations. Only when an entrepreneur can visualize success will he be able to pursue it.

“ What is the smallest possible configuration where a dream can be reliably tested and evaluated?

In Chinese Jack Malla was a big dream to enable trading for everyone in China, even though he himself had faced adversity in both his studies and career and was no technology expert. However, he had the ability to see how the internet could make commerce accessible to every Chinese. Such modest conditions gave rise to Alibaba, which later developed into China’s largest Internet company.

Brian Chesky originally only wanted to connect young tourists with people who had space on the floor for a guest sleeping on an air mattress. Airbnb was born. An idea can be easy, but visualizing how to build a global business and enterprise is a thousand times more difficult.

Elon Musk is perhaps the greatest of all visionaries. Not only does he dream of saving humanity, he can dress his dreams in such clear words and plans that his teams know how to build superior cars and space rockets.

“ When a company succeeds, it means that the founder was able to visualize his dreams.

Often the core idea of ​​a business is based on a fact or need that does not change in society, but is understood to apply technology or solution.

Everyone always buys books, but it wasn’t until the 1990s that it became possible to order books digitally and deliver them to your door at a low enough price. Amazon was born.

Once the dream has been agreed, you have to start visualizing it. What does the dream require? Do the parts already exist, or do they need to be created? What do the different parts cost? What is the smallest possible configuration where a dream can be reliably tested and evaluated? What things can go wrong?

Visualization and concretization is first done as an exercise in thought. Nothing is done or built. Let’s just think in advance how to do it. Let’s visualize it. When a plan exists, it is questioned. Once the plan is questioned, another alternative implementation is sought. The details of the new scenario will be reviewed. Let’s think and think carefully. Most of the plans end up in the trash.

In this way, a model is built in the brains of executives that shows what daily actions will sometimes achieve a dream goal in the future.

Is It is interesting to note that, with some exceptions, the major technology companies in the United States have long been run by a single male founder (Microsoft, Oracle, Dell, Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Tesla), while success stories in Finland have often been team-driven. Herein lies one of Finland’s strengths. When success does not depend on the idolization of one founder, more opportunities arise for success.

Can you make your dreams come true? Can you do it Can you attract other business builders with you? When the answer to these questions is yes, you are an entrepreneur. You can set up Supercell, Small Giant Games, IQM, Bluefors, Aiven, Relex. Or why not Fazer, Stora Enso, Outokumpu, Wärtsilä or Nordea.

All businesses are small at the beginning. Everyone has a dream at the bottom. When a company succeeds, it means that the founder was able to visualize his dreams.

Not when you dream!