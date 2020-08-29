Columns An absurd comedy about corona testing and other stories

Mission impossible

The family tries to get their runny nose for the test quickly. The seemingly impossible task of transporting them through a painful process where promises are worthless and nothing can be trusted. (S) ★★★

Hey we are flying

An absurd comedy about organizing corona testing at an airport where everything seems to go wrong. The story gallops from one endless scene to another. (S) ★★★

Pekka and Pätkä as secret police

Justina commands Pekka and Pätkä to trace the infection chains, but the task is not easy. The buddies scurry in the jungles of epidemiology and bureaucracy. (S) ★★

Bitter rice

In the classic of neorealism, a mother living in the chasm of telework drifts to the brink of a nervous breakdown due to constant cooking and plunges the whole family into crisis. (K12) ★★★★

Minions

The government’s little helpers, officials, deservedly got their own spin-off film. Peculiar wizards seek leadership in the heat of the coronary crisis. Speed ​​and misunderstandings are enough. (K7) ★★★

Inside Out – in the minds of mind

The father, mother and children, who are stuck home because of the corona, try to survive the cross-wave of emotions. Joy, anger, disgust, fear and sorrow alternate as they search for their own space and wait for a return to normal. (K7) ★★★★

Pants off

Teleworkers living in the constant stream of Teams meetings realize that simply wearing tops is enough for video conferencing. A sympathetic movie takes more than one view. (S) ★★★★

Son

The hedonistic idler spends all his time in entertainment. When the opening hours of the restaurants are restricted, he puts the boy in a murmury bathroom. In a witty growth story, a boy makes a man question his own values. (K7) ★★★

Svengijengi ’62

An elderly group of people go around the hardware stores regardless of the corona instructions. The masks stay home even when the snot is flying and the cough is fresh. Roadmovie of unfinished men to stop. (K12) ★★★

My day as a murmur

The teleworker wakes up from morning to night in his home on the same day, and all the events are repeated identical. The walls gradually begin to fall over. (S) ★★★★★

The author is the editor in charge of HS image and design.