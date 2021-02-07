In 2017, I had planned a vacation trip to see the family’s former farms. However, the trip to Vyborg Bay started to feel like a bad idea.

Usual the morning was broken like a sudden stop because of a Russian opposition politician. Recent news knew how to tell Alexei Navalny revealed that a villa on the Vyborg Bay had been completed for President Vladimir Putin. It was the end of August in 2017.

With my gaze, I measured a small one-column map with rather disbelief. Was it really the tip of Lihaniemi? That place was a familiar area for our family. I went online and was looking for more accurate location information.

It soon became clear that the oligarchs had allegedly built a resort for Putin just 1.9 miles from my mother’s former house, where he had lived before the wars. Google’s map service gave directions: the bridges were a three-minute drive to the Datshan port.

To my surprise combined annoyance. I had planned a holiday trip to Vyborg to see those Rauhalahti farms.

All that was left of the manor in the village of Samola were small black-and-white pictures in leather-covered albums. The buildings had already been burned down during the war, but a trip to the grandfather’s stone foot would have been a memorable one.

Now Dožd TV channel as well The most revealed revelations toldthat the presidential security organization FSO controlled the area. The trip no longer seemed very attractive, as the possibility of misunderstandings would have been great. How would I explain the sneaking in the raspberry bus to the field-guned gunmen overseeing the resort’s bumper areas?

In recent weeks the events vividly recalled that morning just over three years ago. Navalnyi released again a revelation video of the presidential vacation, this time in the Black Sea. The video revealed that the authorities ’safety buffer for the area was“ two miles ”.

The release of the latest video was closely synchronized. It guaranteed international attention to Navalny’s imprisonment, a screening trial and a ruthless prison camp sentence.

Four years ago, it was a presidential election. Video revelations about the Vyborg villa were for Navalny preparing for the 2018 election. He did not run until he was a candidate, as the Russian Central Election Commission blocked Navalny’s participation, citing a criminal conviction he had previously received. The outcome of the election was not surprising. Putin was reported to have received 76.69 percent of the vote already in the first round.

Vyborg the conversion of Evert Viktor Sellgren’s Art Nouveau villa into a presidential resort has garnered nearly 13 million views on Youtube.

As in their latest – ten times more popular – palace video, the Navalny filming team videotaped the closed area of ​​“Villa Sellgrena” with an unmanned imaging helicopter. The video of the area and the helipad were marked in detail in the video.

The political dramaturgy at the time was based on the same idea of ​​exposing the corruption of Putin and those close to him. Navalnyi sought to show that the close guard raised by the president as billionaires was building luxury vacation spots for Putin in his own name.

Demonstrations in recent weeks have shown that what Navalny said has a political resonance. The question is how much. Corruption is taken for granted in Russia. Only three percent of Russians believed Putin’s announcement of an annual income of 110,000 euros, according to the research institute Levada a few years ago.

Journey to the family the stone foot may still succeed. I noticed this week that Google had been able to map the road through Samola and Lihaniemi to its map service all the way to the current iron gate of Sellgren’s villa. If Google’s imaging car has come this far, the Vyborg Bay resort will hardly meet presidential standards compared to the new palaces.