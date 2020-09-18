Columns Alcohol use in telecommuting is a mystery as it is not shown in fake pictures

At the beginning of the Corona period, alcohol was hoarded, but did it have to be drunk or even sobered up? writes journalist Anna-Stina Nykänen.

In corona time my mind is fascinated by where all the alcohol is gone. When the epidemic began, Finns hoarded alcohol as well as toilet paper. With a box pin.

But alcohol is not visible on social media. Compared to how much alcohol is purchased at home, its low visibility catches the eye.

Food pictures in soma yes, enough, great dishes, beautiful table settings, new recipes. Dinners are served with water. The jaffa bottle is divided in half on top of the sauna. Really?

Usually alcohol is seen in the sommelier while the party is partying. It has not been customary to describe alcohol use at home. In the Crown Age, the phenomenon has been accentuated for many reasons.

Teleworking one must always fear that someone thinks lazy. Or worse: thought of as a drunkard.

You can party at the bar until the morning, not at home. At the end of the contract, sparkling wine is opened at the workplace, and the group leaves for beer. But drinking at home is taboo.

No one praises that when you don’t have time to go on business trips, you have time to pull up your panties on a daily basis.

Video conferences should look like a milling cutter. I drink fresh blueberry juice from a glass of red wine as a joke. Many don’t show their faces at all.

How do supervisors know how subordinates are doing? As long as the work is done, Does anyone care?

Pandemian At the beginning, I was afraid that Finland would become alcoholic. That when teleworking and the avoidance of close contacts ceases and home doors are opened, a terrible truth unfolds.

Teachers ’experiences of distance schools did not bode well. In the video meetings behind the little schoolchildren, the parents were disturbed.

On the other hand, many started out and took care of their health. In case of disease, the liver also had to be repaired.

Drinking may have decreased. There are no evening expenses. Being more with the kids. Many have slept and rested better. Stress may have eased.

However, the home lacks the cultural boundaries of drinking. There is no traffic light and no last bus. Not ashamed to roar when no one sees. However, after a humid spring and a lingering summer, some stopped using alcohol altogether.

It is difficult for outsiders to assess the alcohol consumption of individuals. Some always leave the party among the first just to drink themselves at home on the go.

I feel it exactly one person who somes upgrades in the hood. After spending a hilarious evening outdoors, he releases a snippet of crazy wrapping. Does not correct typos. And don’t remove the update in the morning. He really takes control of the job. No sniffing in other people’s conversations, no barking at anyone and not opening up too much. He is funny.

Not everyone laughs, my friend says. Someone has been worried about him drinking. One was furiously demanding that the pint updates be stopped because they were distressing.

One should be silent about both the disadvantages and the joys of hops.

Compared to how much is drunk in Finland, there is a lot of silence and shame associated with alcohol. It’s not good for anyone.

The script is previously published Good Health magazine.