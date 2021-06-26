No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Columns Air fryer is just one of the kitchen appliances that now goes to hot rocks – With these new appliances, Finns make home cooking better

by admin_gke11ifx
June 26, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

You a food loverwho already has everything in the kitchen: what else would you like?

Would you like an air fryer that fries french fries and frozen pizza pieces crisp with a drop of oil? Or the Thermomix multifunction device, favored by Spaniards and Germans, for whipping, steaming, frying, watering and chopping everything that moves in the kitchen? Or maybe an old decent ice cream machine you gave up on your sense of rationality when you wanted to get rid of useless stuff, and now annoying?

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

%d bloggers like this: