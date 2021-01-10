Columns After a coronavirus epidemic, home and work can be where we want to be

The working day can end even through the sauna to the lake.

After the war six o’clock. The rogue character of Jaroslav Hashek’s novel, set during the First World War, a decent soldier Švejk, arranged a meeting with his comrade in a Prague tavern.

The idea crystallized into the intention to stay alive and resume life as before.

Past tokaisu is also suitable as a lifesaver a hundred years later. Perhaps to the nearest hour, but if coronavirus peace now even came by summer, restrictions would recede and social life would return to its infancy.

The launch of vaccinations at the turn of the year also brought a glimmer of hope to Finland that the shadow of the pandemic would recede from our daily lives. However, the waiting time may be long, especially when the initial vaccination rate has been revealed to be clearly slower than expected.

Sure, there will be summers in the years to come, but how long will our edge last?

The whole other question is whether our corner table is no longer in place when the coronerless summer comes. The pandemic is shaking our way of life, our consumption needs and our social structures, both elsewhere. Even many taverns can close their doors permanently.

Both in the United States, which is worst hit by the coronavirus, and in the rest of the world, there are signs of people wanting to move from the congestion of big cities to looser landscapes.

In Russia, an acquaintance of mine packed his belongings already in the spring and moved from the oppressive Moscow to the Krasnodar region to southern Russia. Another sent photos of a leisure home he was building near St. Petersburg.

Pandemian with experimentation, teleworking, established as the main way of life for white-collar workers, is changing our relationship not only with work but also with housing. In pandemic conditions, the small squares became increasingly cramped as the home was transformed from a pedestrian location into a permanent safe haven. At the same time, the length of the commute ceased to be a determining factor in the choice of residential area. As the radius of the harp increases, a much larger circle is drawn on the map.

There are also the first observations in Finland that the virus can reverse the direction of migration. In the future, more spacious living conditions in frame municipalities and rural cities may increase their attractiveness at the expense of dense downtown or suburban housing in the Helsinki metropolitan area. At the turn of the year, teleworking has been seen to be as smooth in the northern ski resorts as in the home office.

Coronavirus on the other hand, the effects on internal migration should not be overestimated. It is good to remember that by global standards, the whole of Finland is a sparsely populated, safe and functional country. Finland’s success in combating the disease so far has contributed to strengthening the notion that our country has exceptional conditions to take care of all its citizens.

In the eyes of many, Finland can be the place in the world where it wants its children to grow up.

It is highly unlikely that the attraction of the capital would disappear with the time of the coronavirus. Also in the post-pandemic world, for example, young people have needs to meet other people, enjoy leisure services, study and work as part of the community. Helsinki and the rest of the Helsinki metropolitan area will continue to be excellent places to live and live.

Compared to the world’s metropolises, Helsinki is still a city the size of a man. The pandemic is, of course, a good reminder that, for example, increasing housing density or faceless basic service factories must not be an end in itself.

A big change is inevitably a decline in the place-bound nature of human life. This opens up completely new perspectives on a lifestyle where our work and home are where we ourselves want to be at any given time. This requires a whole new way of thinking in terms of the concept of residence, municipal membership and the availability of services.

In the summer, after a coronavirus epidemic, the working day can end even through the sauna to the lake.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.