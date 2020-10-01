Columns Adapting children to kindergarten takes up to months in German housewife culture – How do Finnish children adapt in a couple of weeks?

It’s a whole different thing to book a child’s daycare start for two weeks than the entire fall.

September in southern Germany: our child was starting kindergarten. The kindergarten teacher noted that the two-year-old would certainly get used to the kindergarten by Christmas so well that he could fall asleep after lunch to nap.

Excuse me? Until Christmas? It would therefore take more than three months for a child to be left to nap after lunch.

The knowledge of about three hours of kindergarten days struck my consciousness like lightning. During that time, you would have time to ride a bike to kindergarten, open a computer at the home office, and drive back to pick up the child. Goodbye working life.

How do other working families in Germany solve such a habituation period? Do they take a couple of months of unpaid leave for a familiarization period? At least part-time work for mothers is much more common than in Finland.

Long adaptation times are more the rule than the exception in Germany. Of course, the habituation period of many months is the longest end there as well.

In Finland a child gets used to everyday life almost without exception in a week or two, the Association of Early Childhood Education Teachers reports.

Thousands of parents are on duty in the yard of kindergartens in August – September for about a week and hope that getting used to it will be quick and with little crying.

Children starting kindergarten seem to survive the Finnish model brilliantly. In the first days weep and annoy, but in a good week almost everyone is ready to stay in the care of new people.

Anitta Pakanen, chairman of the Association of Early Childhood Education Teachers, says that each municipality has its own guidelines for getting the child used to day care.

Still Getting used to it almost everywhere in Finland follows the same, well-established formula. The new child is very closely the focus of a group of teachers and caregivers for a week or two to get him or her used to being a safe adult. Usually, the parent is with the child to get used to it for a week.

According to Pakanen, it is usually easiest to get used to people under the age of two. At the age of three and four, the development of one’s will can bring challenges to starting treatment. Still, it will work in a couple of weeks.

Once again, I am glad that it is a matter of course in Finland that women go to work. Small things like kindergarten practices encourage it. It’s a whole different thing to book a child’s daycare start for two weeks than the entire fall.

The author is a domestic supplier of HS.