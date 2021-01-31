Columns Accidentally deceased pop producer Sophie is a completely unmissable pioneer

It’s been a long time since the pop star, who revolutionized the worlds, last died in the same way in the middle of its best creative season as the British producer Sophie, whom we lost on Saturday night, writes critic Oskari Onninen.

British producer Sophien death was the most shocking music news in a long time. Sophie, 34, died the night before Saturday after falling from the roof in her hometown of Athens. According to the record company’s press release, he had risen there to watch the full moon.

Sophie was one of the biggest if not the biggest innovator of electronic pop in the last decade.

It’s hard to remember when a pioneer who revolutionized pop music in the same way would last die in the middle of his best creative period.

Sophie made the new music feel really new. Every single was a potential revolution. There were no backstops of any kind in his career, it was just the beginning.

In Sophie’s year 2013 published Bipp-single was a joyful wonder. A botoxically shaped, hyperfeminine voice uttered a text that sounded like a cosmetic ad. The song bounced like a superball, however, which was claimed to be a design object.

For a long time there was annoyed retromania, pop critic Simon Reynolds the book’s claim of the same name about how pop was only interested in its past. Bipp was a small song in itself, but it came straight from the future. Therefore, it also changed it.

Early in his career, Sophie joined the aesthetics that combined PC Music’s extreme entertainment and extreme criticality. Sophie’s first set of songs Product was released on Spotify as a playlist of eight separate singles. The songs were like individually wrapped candies in a bag. The format of the publication was part of the content.

The actual debut album, 2018 Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides, was less conceptual, but the basic idea of ​​Sophie ‘s music was conveyed by it as well.

“The recurring theme of my music is to question presuppositions about what is genuine and real. What is natural in music, gender or reality and what is not or what is artificial, ”Sophie herself described her mission.

Whenever in a new one there is something a little too shiny in the pophit or one that sounds like an artificial sweetener, the traces return to Sophie. He knew how to make the experimental and unheard of approachable and addictive. His songs were as fun as electronic pop could just be: sudden sweets and rubber-like stretching and twisting.

Taylor Swift, Lordea and Lana Del Reyt produced Jack Antonoff tweeted on Saturday that Sophie’s influence is heard in every corner of the pop. He was an artist who arrived on the scene before anyone else.

Say Billie Eilishin the breakthrough of an experimental pop star like that clearly shows Sophie’s influence. Eilish’s producer brother Finneas indeed, after the news of his death, he tweeted that he was holistically inspired and ecstatic about what Sophie was doing.

In the Finnish mainstream and at its edges, for example, Roses or Sanni would hardly sound what they sound without Sophie.

Sanni commented on the news on her Instagram: Sophie was “such a big inspiration” and her Lemonadetheir song “my earworm for the rest of my life”.

The early days of his career Sophie avoided publicity. Published in October 2017 It’s Okay to Cry on the single, which is his purest pop song, he sang for the first time so that his own voice could be recognized. At the same time, she said in interviews that she was a transgender woman. The Grammy nomination for electronic music he received in 2018 was the first of its kind to be awarded to a transgender.

American writer Sasha Geffen details in a book published a year ago Glitter Up the Dark – How to Pop Music Broke the Binary how pop history is like a revolution and liberation of gender perceptions.

Geffen’s book begins with The Beatles and ends with Sophie.

For Sasha Geffen, Sophie’s car-tuned and effected music told us how music shouldn’t be forced into molds like neither body nor gender. On the last pages of the book, Geffen writes about Sophie’s gig. The text in large letters was projected on the stage: “A whole new world.”