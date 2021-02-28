Columns A year has soon passed since the corona pandemic, and a new heavy period of emergency is ahead – It is time for interim thanks

Finland has succeeded in the crisis, and there is little merit for decision-makers and much for others. Thank you all, writes Jussi Pellinen.

Us journalists are sometimes accused of knocking on everyone and never thanking anyone. A year after the coronavirus pandemic, a new heavy period of emergency is ahead. So let’s fix the situation a bit. It is time for small thanks.

thank you to caregivers, physicians, and facility caregivers in the coronavirus departments, and thanks to the cashiers behind the plexus for years of dodging trade cashiers. Thanks to the bus driver, to the priest holding the funeral in the almost empty church, and to the teacher at the Teams or the mask at the head.

thank you also for politicians. The rationality of many decisions can be criticized, one can hardly criticize, but at least ministers and mayors cannot be blamed for the lack of work. The ministers’ schedules are full once a century for dealing with the coming crisis: domestic corona meetings, meetings at EU level and decision-making in their own municipality. The country ‘s usual concerns, such as employment, war, Russia and the climate, come to the fore – to begin with.

thank you therefore, for the government five, running on the Finnish cause has been enough. Thanks to the mayors and other municipal rotators. Thanks also to the helpers of politicians: their numbers were marveled after the election, but the days have been long in the crisis.

thank you to the opposition. It has to present criticism and alternatives, and it has done so – sometimes spilling, but on the subject. The opposition could have made a policy of pitting ugly people and regions against the disease. That is not what it has done. So thank you to the respondents.

thank you officials. The coronavirus has required the writing of thousands upon thousands of papers, the reform of laws, the thinking of regulations, proofreading, translation, clarification, the calculation of predictions, and night-time text. Not the drafting of the law or the implementation of the decisions has been perfect, but the contract is also huge – and often invisible. It is not possible to withdraw from the hourly bank what the official there has been a plus in the crisis.

thank you researchers and experts. Treatment practices and information have been created with a dizzying schedule. Some have put their careers on the sidelines to squeeze decision-makers into contention, some have blamed information on Twitter that the conversation on social media would stay the facts.

thank you companies. In the pandemic, things have been reopened and reliance has been placed on teleworkers. There are employers who have made mistakes, but I would argue that there are many more who have blown one coal and protected workers. Thanks to the food makers, mask manufacturers and importers. Thanks to those who did not lay off, even if they could already.

They, for whom the real word is something else. The more than 700 that no longer exist at all due to the coronavirus. Those long-distance people who had the disease but the symptoms remained. Those who lost their jobs, or those whose lives are threatened by bankruptcy. Lonely, at-risk people. Those who lie in the hospital. Those whose year of study went in front of the screen, or those who had no benches at all. Those young people whose direction was lost. This thing won’t help them, but someone will hopefully still.

Cultural factors whose work disappeared. Thank you for the breathing air of spiritual products on which we have been able to walk through the pandemic. Thanks to the writers, the creators of the TV series, the Finnish jokes. Yes, thank you also to the coronavir news reporters.

thank you responsible citizen. Finland has succeeded in the crisis, and there is little merit for decision-makers and much for others. Thanks to mask users, distance keepers, neighborhood help providers, those who followed recommendations, and bravely locked in to telecommuting.

thank you to all, for you will be needed again.

The author is HS’s chief financial and political editor.