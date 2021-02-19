Columns A year has already passed without memories – psychological theories explain why in remote work the Corona time flies like wings

In corona-time telecommuting, hours seem to creep in as an unbroken chain of Teams meetings, and even leisure time is spent within the same walls. The year has passed like a stealth.

Finland more than a year has passed since the first case of coronavirus. On January 28, an ambulance brought a 32-year-old Chinese woman with a 39-degree fever and symptoms of a respiratory infection from Saariselkä to Lapland Central Hospital. The day confirmed that it was covid-19 disease caused by the coronavirus.

In the first week of February, HS commissioned a survey on the feelings evoked by the news. Hopes for preventing the spread of the disease were high: well over half of respondents believed that the virus would be brought under control relatively soon. As a global pandemic, it was estimated to spread to just over a quarter of respondents.

Kului almost a month before the money world anticipates what is to come. The last week of February became the weakest on the Helsinki Stock Exchange since the 2011 financial crisis: the OMX Helsinki 25 index, which describes the change in the price of the most popular shares, fell by 10 per cent. Even gloomier spending was on the New York Stock Exchange, where a similar plunge had been witnessed for the last time during the 2008 financial crisis.

The Finns began to hoard pasta, noodles and soap, among other things. The toughest shops were yawning toilet paper shelves. The streets and means of transport were emptied as people were sent from offices to telecommuting.

The peak of telework was reached in May, when the share of regular teleworkers in total employment rose to 35 per cent, according to Statistics Finland. There is talk of about 900,000 people. Nowadays, a few percentage points have come down from this.

At the home office the year has passed away like a stealth. Individual days may seem long, but the months on the calendar change at a rapid pace. There is an explanation for the experience in the theories of psychology, according to which the perceived Riento of time correlates with remembered events and memories. Our brains “encode” new experiences into memory, but not familiar ones. The more memories are created, the longer it feels after time.

There is little to be said for posterity about these teleworking days: the days follow each other with their customer-focused Teams meetings, and even leisure time largely lingers within the same walls. The posts of social contacts are provided by friendly phrases exchanged with the neighbors in the mailbox and the mutual speech of the circle of friends in Signal.

Even if it would take another half a year to wait for the vaccines, afterwards one can rejoice that the Corona period has flown like wings.

The author is the administrative manager of HS.