Columns A wooden horse that mocked the Nazis was too much for the Swedish prime minister during the war

It is 75 years since the end of World War II. Sweden was neutral in the war, but fell at the mercy of Germany. The country’s divisive attitude towards the Nazis was evident on the theater stage in Stockholm 80 years ago, writes HS Stockholm correspondent Jussi Sippola in his column.

Second World War I raged, but the Stockholmers went to the theater. Whatever, because Sweden had managed to stay away from hostilities, as a neutral country.

It was the evening of the last day of July in 1940, and the revue king rose on the Folkan stage in Östermalm. Karl Gerhard, master of couplets and comedy. The name of the show was Gullregn, Golden rain.

A few days later, Gerhard received a note in which the authority banned the presentation of the revue in Stockholm.

The real reason for the ban: that the Nazis would not be angry.

Another this week marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. Germany surrendered on May 8, 1945, and the last point of war was placed on September 2, when Japan also surrendered.

Sweden did not take part in the war, but it provided important humanitarian aid to its neighbors Finland and Norway, who were at the mercy of the war. Swedish volunteers also fought on the Finnish front. On that side, Sweden also wanted to keep the Nazis and Adolf Hitler with satisfaction.

That is why this year Sweden commemorates both World War II and the Stockholm theater episode five years earlier. Gullregnlast month marked the 80th anniversary of the ban, the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter reported.

Karl Gerhard’s case illustrates Sweden’s divisive attitude towards Nazi Germany.

A couple of weeks after the premiere premiere, Gerhard received a call from the Swedish Prime Minister, a Social Democrat Per Albin from Hansson,

The Prime Minister wanted to delete the section of the proposal entitled Den okända Hästen från Troja, An unknown Trojan horse.

In the section, a giant, five-legged wooden horse arrives on stage, inside which eight dancers dressed in Tyrolean costumes unravel and the revue hero himself, singing from the fifth column and Major Quisling, who imitates his master like a parrot.

In the performance, Gerhard mocked Nazi Germany and the Swedish people who humbled the Nazis. Earlier this summer, Germany had occupied Norway, which had been declared prime minister by a Norwegian officer and far-right politician. Vidkun Quisling. Germany supported Quisling, who served as leader of Nazi-occupied Norway from 1942 to 1945.

After the war, Quisling was executed as a traitor, but his legacy still lives in the mouths of Norwegians: the word quisling means traitor.

Just a few weeks before Gerhard’s premiere, Sweden had allowed Germany to use its railways to transport soldiers. More than two million German soldiers and heaps of weapons passed through neutral Sweden. Sweden also sold large quantities of iron ore to Nazi-occupied Germany, which the Nazis needed for their ships and railways.

The decision-makers feared that without concessions, Hitler would take over Sweden as well.

Many also admired the Nazis. Wartime Nazi sympathies were a long-held topic in Sweden, however historical research has later reported, among other things, on the church of the country, which applied German racial laws and, for example, refused to consecrate Jews with “Aryans”.

In Swedish in the press, Gerhard’s performance received rave reviews, but not everyone liked the tear. Skånska Aftonbladet from Malmö wrote that concentration camps are not always such bad places. “In some cases, they can have an educational impact,” the magazine explained.

After the ban on Revy, police arrived at the theater. The song ended. Gerhard got on stage with his horse and read aloud a paper about the ban and introduced the police to the public as a “cure”.

Revy’s performance in Stockholm ended there, but Gerhard was allowed to continue his performances elsewhere in the country. Five years later, the Nazis surrendered. The streets of Sweden were celebrated.