Columns A woman gets three benefits from rape, a doctor claimed in an HS case in 1969 – It helps to understand why consent is still being disputed

The idea that everyone has the right to their own body only came into Finnish law twenty years ago, writes Satu Vasantola in his column.

Satu Vasantola­

When # metoo conversation was at its most passionate, I got to interview the author Arch of Utriota. It was a great experience, for many reasons. Utrio knows equality and women’s history, has an impressive library and interesting stuff.

At the coffee table, he asked if it would hurt if he smoked a cigarette. A rare question about Utrion’s perspective. She lived her youth in the 1950s and 60s, when tobacco was a sign of an independent woman.

We talked about #metoo and the development of equality. I was in pain as to if nothing would change. Why do young women still face the same kind of convulsions as their mothers did in their day?

Utrio was more optimistic. This was what he had been waiting for, something like #metoon, a new generation equality step. Every generation has its own, he recalled. At the beginning of the last century, a vote was taken, in the 30s the right to one’s own money was obtained, in the 80s the surname law, women priests and the Equality Act, in the 90s rape in marriage became a crime.

Legislation developments and press archives reveal Utrion to be right. Equality has clearly improved in a few decades. Or what the following excerpts sound like The story of Helsingin Sanomat from 1969?

Car girls also have blackmail. They hitchhike to cars along the roads, and when the driver has enjoyed all the benefits in kind, the girl says she is under 17 years old. He then only coldly announces that it would be worth paying little compensation so that the matter would not be referred to the police.

The story was interviewed by a prison teacher and tells the following from the point of view of the rapists:

Men think violence is a very relative concept. Many inmates did not feel they had used violence at all.

The flying phrase of the “big boys” in the castle is that “it doesn’t feel like it at all, if you don’t get it right away” i.e. they think a little resistance is involved.

The doctor interviewed says that rape can cause mental damage, but the severity of the consequences depends on the girl’s background. A kind family girl suffers, he says, more than a “car girl living a lifelong life,” for whom it’s a “little experience”.

As a special case, the doctor will highlight women with blockages:

Some women cannot surrender to normal sexual intercourse because their powerful superiors find it reprehensible. However, when a woman wants sex life, she subconsciously seeks out a situation where she thinks or knows she has been raped.

With such a procedure, he achieves the following benefits: 1) he gets the sexual gratification he longs for, 2) he gets punished for his own gratification for the violence in lying, and 3) he gets the cause rolled off his own necks when he accuses the rapist.

Pretty sister cult for these 60s women.

Board of Education the material for primary schools states that “the whole body is its own from every place, and others have no right to it”.

This is an almost obvious idea these days, but it is not very old. In Finland, it rose in the 1990s, clearly later than in Sweden, for example, says Professor Emeritus of Law Spring Nousiainen.

The legislation was long based on the idea that a girl is the property of her father and wife the property of her husband. The Penal Code of 1734, ie Pahategon Caari contained a chapter the peace of the waimowäe. It provided as follows.

Jocainen cuin wäkisin otta and poiswie another man’s waimon or bride, wasting his will; olcon hengens rickonut, waicka he would not have slept on him. If macamine sijhen tygö come; olcon also rickonut caiken movable caluns.

More than 150 years later, the Penal Code was still based on similar thinking: sex belongs to marriage and wife to husband.

It was long thought that rape was an insult to a husband or father and not so much to a victimized woman.

Echoes of this thinking were heard in that HS rape case where one wondered why a driver should not enjoy his benefits in kind. They are present when the victim of a sexual crime is asked if you both wanted some, too much, you looked with an eye at how far your dress reached.

Because of this history, there is still controversy over whether sex requires the consent of both. Because of this, sexual and gender minorities still have to fight for their rights.

Fifty in the attitudes of the story a year ago, there is a smell of numbness, intestinal upset, and an outer scab, but the story still helps to understand the journey that has been traveled in equality and the work that has been done for it.

I still haven’t arrived. Conscription discriminates against men, childcare is left to women, and equality in working life, far from it. But work has already been done on gender equality, and many other areas are still in their infancy.

Sometimes I stop to think about what this time and my own things will look like in fifty years. For what things are we now blind, whose problems are being ignored?