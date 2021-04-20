Columns A tourist in a hot tub can no longer close his eyes – the signs of the crisis are already visible in Lapland, and the sight is ugly

I sighed in the wind and thought that there are not many beautiful and impressive places in this world, writes Riku Rantala in his column.

Like so many others, too, decided to go and admire Lapland’s spring acquisition. The sight was awful.

Dead mountain birches per hectare in the Muotkatunturi wilderness. The reason: the birch-eating night butterfly species frost meter has spread from warmer areas to Fell-Lapland, because there are no longer enough frosts.

Reindeer herders chartering masses of hay into the fell. Cause: The weather sawing on the shelter side makes layers of ice for the snow project, under which reindeer are not allowed to dig up lichen for food.

These displays are terrible because they resemble an unpleasant fact: the consequences of the climate crisis appear in Lapland other Finland before.

“ Polar, fucked. Balsa or permafrost peat bogs, fucked.

Lapin the spring hauls were, of course, still great as well.

I climbed to Kuarvikozsa, the highest mountain in the Muotka wilderness. At the same time, the blaze was blowing powerfully – and the sun was shining.

I sighed in the wind and thought that there are not many beautiful and impressive places in this world.

Soon my head was filled with terrible thoughts again. Even the mountain beams – that is, the woodless ceilings that make fells fell – are according to a recent study in danger of disappearing as the climate warms and the coniferous limit rises.

Polar, in the shit. Palsat i.e. permafrost peat bogs, fucked.

Even the spring heatwaves are in trouble: the duration of the annual snow cover is projected to shorten by 30 to 40 percent over the next 30 years.

“ At its best, responsible tourism has even been instrumental in protecting endangered habitats.

I believe that Lapland also acts as a trendsetter in Finland in how the climate crisis is accelerating the world’s second biggest problem: the destruction of species.

All Finns should read Juha Kauppinen’s non-fiction book Diversity a couple of years ago. It helps to begin to outline how vast a network of relationships the planet’s biodiversity is all about.

Therefore, when one animal or plant species dies, ten more may die. For example, the disappearance of pollinating insects would probably lead to rapid genocide for humans as well. In the end, we are one species among others.

En write this to condemn Lapland tourism. After all, I was there too.

There are many examples in the world that, at its best, responsible tourism has even been useful in protecting endangered habitats.

But at log cabin parties, gondola lifts, outdoor hot tubs and mint cocoa drunkenness, we have to open our eyes. And we zoom. The crisis is already here and we need to talk more about it.

There are now more important things to treat in the Lapland hospital district than a pandemic.

The author is a journalist, non-fiction writer and TV producer who is currently filming the second production season of the Madventures Finland series for Nelonen. Nelonen and Helsingin Sanomat are part of the Sanoma Group.