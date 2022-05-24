Columns A spectacular Erdoğan show awaits Finland and Sweden

Finland hoped it would not be a piece of the big game, but it did.

Finland and Sweden submitted their applications for NATO membership a week ago. On the same day, it was seen that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was serious about threatening to block NATO and Sweden’s NATO membership talks.

Due to Turkish opposition, the NATO Council has not been able to invite Finland and Sweden to membership talks. The promises of other NATO countries of swift national ratification decisions are not enough to put political pressure on Turkey.

The most optimistic expect the knot to be opened at the NATO summit in Madrid at the end of June. NATO would need to bring about a spectacular celebration of unity in the midst of grim wars.

In Madrid, NATO is waiting for the Erdoğan show. However, Erdoğan must weigh how far he can take his gambling. His style involves braking only at the very last minute before a collision.

The summit will once again be special. Under the 2018 meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump humiliated then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel by criticizing Germany’s low defense spending and dependence on Russian gas. Now Erdoğan is building terrorist supporters from Finland and Sweden.

Erdogan holds Finland and Sweden hostage until it gets what it wants. What would be enough for Turkey is now speculated in NATO countries.

Turkey is putting particular pressure on the United States. Turkey wants the United States to ease arms export restrictions and get Turkey back into the F-35 fighter program. For the same reason, Turkey may demand more money from the EU in exchange for Turkey continuing to keep Syrian refugees in Turkey.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung is going through a pattern in which the United States would buy a Russian S-400 anti-aircraft system from Turkey, which has been rubbing between the two countries. The United States would donate it to Ukraine. Turkey would no longer have a Russian system, which prevented it from participating in the F-35 program – and Ukraine would receive air defense.

Finland The NATO trip became special. Finland hoped it would not be a piece of the big game, but it did. The groundwork should perhaps have been done more spectacularly, for example during the Prime Minister’s visit to Ankara.

Now Finns get a taste of NATO’s culture, where the backstage is kept upright, even though it is bubbling inside. It is important for NATO countries that Turkey is in the federation and not outside it. Turkey will get something to open the door for Finland and Sweden. One can mainly guess how long it will take.

The author is the editorial editor of HS.