Columns A positive test result was not a lottery win

The home test I did looked positive, but the result turned out to be incorrect. In the end, it annoyed more than made it easier.

Second the red line rose below the control line after only a few minutes. The home test for coronavirus now showed two lines, meaning I had coronavirus in my body. The second line was not as strongly red as the control line, but according to the instructions, even a dim line indicates a positive test result.

We were leaving with my family for a family reunion on Saturday, and we had agreed that all participants would take a home test before leaving. The routine performance turned into a fright with a dim line. In addition to canceling the appointment, I had to call the previous night guests that they had been exposed. The guests took home tests and remained in voluntary quarantine despite the negative results.

Although I was asymptomatic, as a member of the risk group, I got to the public side test as early as Saturday night. The result slipped into the phone on Monday. According to the pcr test done by Tyks, I did not have a coronary infection.

As home tests the reliability of the antigen tests used depends to a large extent on the amount of virus present in the material to be tested. Because of this, false negative results are much more common than false positive results.

Commercially available home tests may give false-positive results for a maximum of three per cent of the tests.

“In reality, the number of false positives is even lower, in the order of half a percent or one percent,” says Lasse Lehtonen, Director of Diagnostics at Husista.

The omicron transformation is now moving rapidly in the population, with up to 30 percent of samples tested in the laboratory being positive. If the home test is positive, the information it gives about the infection is very likely to be correct.

What, then, can lead to false positivity? Did I hit the test?

False positive test results may be due to contamination of the sample, ie test mite or test damage. However, the most likely cause is found in the nose.

“Viruses can have different cross-reactions, and there can be other viruses and various other contaminants in the nose that cause a positive result,” says Lehtonen.

I did on Saturday another home test that showed a negative. According to Lehtonen, it would not have overturned the positive result, but the positive result should be treated as if he had contracted an coronary infection.

“In a home test, the interpretation is always left to the person himself, and of course the motive influences how he reacts to the result. Will Djokovics do so after the result or not. ”

After the cancellation of an important expenditure, the negative result was more annoying than relieving. Omikron is now spreading so rapidly in the population that half a million people a week in the metropolitan area are exposed to the virus. The virus comes in handy during the spring anyway, and the asymptomatic infection would have been like a small lottery win.

The author is HS’s Turku editor.