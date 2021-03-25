Columns A piece of rappers with a Somali background rose to the top of Spotify and terrified those in power

Cultural authorities are now discussing the song by Espoo rappers with the same patronage as the punk was discussed in Finland 40 years ago.

Popular music is obviously dangerous again. Last week, rappers from rapids appeared YB026: n and Nuteh Jonezin paragraph Steppasin Party.

It instantly became a shockingly popular video service in Tiktok, and thanks to Tiktok, the self-published song rose to Spotify Finland’s fourth.

YB026, i.e. Yutu Brownnin the first song was released in December. Steppasin Party is only the third release. Tiktok’s power is so great in Finland as well.

“Steppasin Partyy / me and my Malis” is undeniably the most meme-ready Finnish rap rhymes of all time.

Males refer to Somalis, of course, but in the English plural. Anyway, the inflectional rules and vocabulary of the paragraph would be enthusiastic for linguists.

Tuesday music site Rumba editor-in-chief Jukka Hätinen analyzes YB’s song from another angle. In a hurry 50 Centin the reminiscent club rap has already been heard by his peers, but otherwise the song is “fresh”.

Except that “the misogynia of the lyrics then is anything but fresh”.

Hätinen naisvihamielisyydellä reference to particular rows of the chorus “I scoreen the pussy niiku Gooooool” and “This bitch can not stand my bananas”.

Translated into English, the text would be no different from what US rappers are used to hearing, the editor-in-chief continues.

On that side, she comes to realize that when the Somali Jib finally rises on the lists with her self-published song, we should be concerned about their image of women. Somewhere far away Jussi Halla-aho smiles broadly.

In a hurry the column continues in recent weeks Saint the balling around the texts about what kind of rhyme is kosher in Finnish raps and what is not.

The starting point for the debate has been the conflict between liberation and control. As always, the control side, guardianship and protection, are represented by those in power.

Another cultural dispute decades ago has come to mind. In its own way, it tells how young the cultural form of rap is in Finland.

At the end of the 1970s, the tick’s arrival in Finland was too much for the cultural authorities of that time. The Secretary of the Interior revoked the Sex Pistols work permit, and the gig was canceled. In 1980, Yle started Rockradio and received sharp feedback from concerned citizens.

“After all, there is an indiscriminate younger youth for whom such an obsession is definitely a brainwashing and, when repeated effectively enough, accustomes children away from all constructive values ​​and a more beautiful attitude to life. (- -) This is an education into hooliganism and a certain tearing political point of view, ”Yle’s fifty-year journalist Maija Dahlgren quoted a letter sent by his father.

Dahlgren then interpreted the lyrics of Hassinen’s machine, but ignored their obvious irony. The message turned on its head.

Conversation YB and the Saint are treated from similar points of view. Syringe injection theory is one of the foundations of communication research: The public and interpretation have no role, but communication can only control and shape opinions from that. A toxic message is injected into a listener who is indiscriminate and corrupt.

The theory has been overturned since World War II, but its zombie is doing well.

The current atmosphere is such that not even rapture can accommodate any tones or narrative sounds. The reading method is literally Puritan. There is no possibility that a song by YB or anyone else would be read as outrageous corn and exaggeration.

Hurried calls for a “continuation of the debate” as otherwise it is difficult to demand.

So what follows from the conversation and constant awareness? At its best, distressed crisis communications have tended to lead to censorship allegations.

Maybe again you could learn from the past. Former punk band Eppu Normaali advised the then moral police on his debut album in 1978.

“The more you make a fuss / the more your child loves me,” sings Martti Syrjä contemporary atmosphere.

The song name is You don’t want to go to Finland.

Correction 25.3. at 5:56 p.m .: With the song Steppasin Partyy rap by Nuteh Jonez, not Nutez Jones, as the text had previously incorrectly written.