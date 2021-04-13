Columns A person of normal weight should not lose weight

The dry summer squirrel is not okay.

About the body lose elasticity and strive for circulation. You can run, weigh and throw a somersault when you tell yourself to, but the joy is far away.

The idea does not pass. Everything is annoying. Palelee.

Makes the mind lying down, but even at rest it is tense and sleep is thin.

This feels like having lived for a week or two with too little food. There are long experiences, but I can easily recall them. As an athlete in the weight class, I lost weight dozens of times, at one point clearly too much.

Then the empty muscles were pinched as if they had been gnawed by tiny rodents. That’s how they gnawed, because when there is a lack of energy, the body uses muscle in addition to fat. Muscle mass is also typically lost during weight loss.

Nowadays countless sports and exercise enthusiasts apply for such a space voluntarily, not until race weighing but for indefinite times. Often the goal is just to look lean. It is considered a sign of success and athleticism.

The illusory ideal is guided, for example, by the example of fitness enthusiasts, even though the representatives of the sport are barely able to get on stage in their race condition. Ignorant but cruel couch commentators and even incompetent coaches do their part in the sport.

Young people in particular should be protected by all means, rather than being judged on their appearance and incited to “weight management”. The result is fading results, overtraining, morbid spirits, and injuries.

In top sports, you can try to maximize the result by weight control, but even then, there are risks in losing weight. When I ended up looking like a dry summer squirrel in modern fashion, I was far from the best performance.

Own its figure is what happened after the big drops. The need to eat was wild. The body cried back in distress for all its losses – and for the sake of surprise, even more on top.

There was even more to drop in the next races.

New Finnish studies have revealed how the body collects lost fat by relentless mechanisms (HS 12.4.). There will be nothing of willpower. Therefore, a normal weight person should not lose weight. A weight loss regimen often results in extra pounds, a weight loss spiral in the worst case of an eating disorder.

The author is the editorial editor of HS.