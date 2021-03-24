Columns A pandemic is full of paradoxes – science is emphasized, but the rumor is also rising

Demonstrations against coronary restraint are a serious revival, although some would be happy to marginalize the crowd.

Coronavirus crisis is not just any crisis but a health crisis. It goes under the skin.

We act and think inconsistently. We are also constantly amazed. One of the topics of astonishment is how many are willing to believe the rant, even though right now medicine looks its best. Conspiracy theories are also popping up in countries where they were thought to be immune to coroners because of good trust and education.

Confidence is very crucial in assessing why some countries are coping better with the crisis than others. Better has gone where people trust the government and therefore follow restrictive measures.

In addition to trust, experience has improved pandemic management. For example, many Asian countries that experienced SARS were better prepared than others. Consistency is also essential to success. Stakeholder thinking takes the credibility of policy action and can become costly.

In Finland, confidence in the government’s corona policy has been cracked at the same time as the government is making difficult guidelines on movement restrictions. Consistency would now be very important to build trust.

Demonstrations against restrictive measures are a serious revival, although some would be happy to marginalize the crowd. The coronavirus crisis brings a new kind of suspicion to the surface, even in strong democracies, says Ivan Krastev, a political scientist analyzing Europe in the midst of a pandemic. The reasons for suspicion need to be understood so that governments do not make a dangerous mistake – resort to corona measures that people do not follow.

Conspiracy theories the rise is often explained in the age of the internet. But there is more. Science is the solution to the health crisis, and the thirst for knowledge is enormous.

However, the nature of science produces suspicion, Krastev says. Different views compete and correct each other. For some, the lack of consensus means that science cannot be trusted.

A pandemic is one paradox. While science is emphasized, the rumor rises. This is fueled by the polarization of politics that turns people against authorities.

The third reason for the rise in rumors is psychological, Krastev says. People are looking for cause-and-effect relationships. In the past, explanations were provided by religion. The pandemic was God’s revenge. The need for explanation has remained.

The fact that something is a coincidence scares some people more than anything else.

The author is the editorial editor of HS.