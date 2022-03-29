Columns A nice series on building an atomic bomb will calm you down after the nasty real news

The past is nice and peaceful drama material that the end result is known. In eighty years, we will probably be made really entertaining series, writes journalist Sanna Kangasniemi.

Let’s see again that nice set of atomic bombs?

Wait and see!

After the latest heartbreaking Ukraine stuff in the evening news and the saddest world political worries of the day, one wants to take a nap and lean on the cushions to watch something entertaining and structured.

As now, for example, a loosely based drama series based on true events, with the construction of a nuclear bomb in the desert of Los Alamos in New Mexico in 1943.

Today, at least, the series found on Apple’s Starz streaming service as well as Viaplay is Manhattanand, as the name suggests, tells of the Manhattan Project – a top-secret program launched by the United States during World War II to develop nuclear weapons.

The project, as we know, was a winner.

Hiroshima was destroyed by a nuclear bomb on August 6, Nagasaki on August 9, 1945.

At least 150,000 people died instantly.

Although The human cost of the Manhattan project is known, grabs this TV series as well and makes them wish their characters success. May these sympathetic scientists soon convince those other scientists of the best of their methods and complete their bombs!

After all, the phenomenon is familiar from series depicting the mafia or the drug trade, for example: instead of hoping to catch Tony Soprano or Walter White, we fear it. We are, so to speak, on the guy’s side.

Nice the nuclear bomb series is sarcasm, of course, but when Manhattan instead of a real war project, he tells the most about human relationships, seeing it as a kind of detachable entertainment like any drama.

At least until section four, with a scientist coming to camp Niels Bohr compare the nuclear bomb to the chlorine gas used in the First World War: its inventor considered the destructive power of the gas so great that wars would never break out again.

Is the nuclear bomb you built big enough, Bohr asks.

In Chernobyl burns the forest, and Russia intimidates with a nuclear weapon.

Although Manhattan actually a little too topical, it looks lightly. The end result is known, there is nothing more that can be done. The known, albeit terrible, structure is reassuring.

However, as you stare at the series, it’s worth rejecting at the outset the idea of ​​what kind of drama our time will be done in eighty years. Definitely high quality, well built and clear.

At times, viewers might have wondered: how did those produce not bark?

Exciting thing.