Columns A new university has been proposed in Finland, but could it be in Russian?

The European Parliament wants to set up a university for Russians. As a border neighbor, Finland would be a natural place to invest.

Minister Annika Saarikko (center) threw up the idea of ​​a new university in the autumn. The European Parliament, on the other hand, adopted a Russia declaration proposing the establishment of a university for Russians in an EU country.

Finland is Russia’s neighbor. Could a new Finnish university be in Russian?

Russian universities suffer from bureaucracy, corruption and poor salaries for teachers. The state controls the teaching and research of politically sensitive social sciences and humanities – such as history.

The prestigious Moscow School of Economics was an island of freedom, but now that too is being put to death. When investigators from the Department of Constitutional Law criticized a change in the law that would allow Vladimir Putin to continue as president, the entire department was shut down and employees were laid off.

Students have been expelled from universities if they have participated in opposition activities.

The idea of ​​MEPs is probably a liberal discipline that would prepare experts for the possible democratization of Russia. It would be a “soft force” that would certainly spark the Kremlin’s backlash.

Vladimir Gelman is a professor at both the University of Helsinki and St. Petersburg European University, which the Russian authorities tried to abolish. Gelman alienates the idea of ​​an emigration university, which he said could become, at worst, a kind of ghetto.

There is already a European Humanities University for Belarusians in Lithuania. From Gelman, it has not developed into a major academic institution. It operates separately from the reality of Belarus, but is also poorly integrated into Lithuania.

According to Gelman, it would be preferable to support Russian studies at ordinary universities in EU countries, for example by granting exemptions from tuition fees.

The position is justified, but it is only one opinion. For example, Gelman’s St Petersburg colleague, Aleksandr Etkind, who also works in Cambridge, supports the initiative.

But would Finland be ready to accept a Russian university? Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (green) does not seem to be warming up to the idea. He encourages Russians to apply to study in Finland through existing programs.

“Everyone is best served by the opportunity for universities to learn about different nationalities and ways of thinking.”

The author is the editor of the Monthly Supplement.