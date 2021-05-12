Columns A group of celebrities stepped into the Big Brother house, and an all-time season of humiliation and humiliation was to be promised, but the result was something much better.

This year’s Big Brother is the civilized Big Brother, and it’s unpredictably wonderful, writes Mari Koppinen.

Finland to the first To Big Brother was allowed to bring a book with him in 2005. Residents mainly drank tea and chatted.

In a recent article by Helsingin Sanomat suspected, no one modern viewer would agree to watch such anymore. The postdoctoral researcher interviewed in the story Pauliina Tuomen according to television has become more and more sensational, and there is no end in sight to the development.

It’s easy to believe.

It is taken care of by a society trapped in startling, where politicians are allowed to let anything out of their mouths and where the media’s sex-voutsivautsi-tsuibaduiba headlines have long since moved beyond inflation. A society in which the inhabitants glued to their mobile phones are becoming increasingly impatient and in which those who fall in love with the all-revealing openness of some lives are thirsting for even more attention on television.

Development there may be this in society, but I do not go with development in my personal life. Vice versa.

All in all, I can no longer watch any scandalous startling. Real TV drunk parties, swings and putting have been seen.

Have I become an old, better person or just bored?

I finally realized it when I found myself, after hard working days, tapping celebrity BB night after night. I haven’t been able to get interested in BB for years, but now I am. What happened?

I know exactly: It’s because of the calm, pleasant, humorous, even enlightening atmosphere of BB House.

This year’s BB is a civilized BB. Return to the former.

Celebrity BB sounded like a juicy bold in advance. We might have been hooked to think that there it was Sedu Koskinen then mogates drunk, Aleksi Valavuori ends up in a rage dispute Sanna Ukkolan with and Nina Mikkonen converges at its cider heads at multi-party Roni Bäck.

No, nothing like that has happened and it has been unpredictably wonderful. The biggest drama has been caused by residents ’snoring and bedroom smells.

There are people of different ages and different types in the house, coming from completely different backgrounds. They are all performing, but not too. The cameras are appropriately forgotten, and everyone comes up with their own, funny personality that we don’t normally get to see. The spending is sincere and benevolent.

Residents have been given good tasks that force them to play together, perseverance, physicality, intelligence, creativity. The most amazing was the race that was seen over the weekend, with sound effects like straight from an American comedy series. Janne Porkka as a mother cared for her children of different ages and at the same time tried to run her webinars remotely. Skeptical activists and a strenuous teenager were also found. Sedu Koskinen tick in as a vacuum cleaner dealer.

What a slapstick. Without humiliation, compassion, startle. Without liquor.

There where I find myself delighted by the two rock bands found on this year’s Eurovision Song Contest – how self-evident but refreshing – I rejoice on reality TV as if unnoticed by the swimming maturity and humanity. Obvious but so very refreshing.

Am I the only one who is delighted? Hard to believe.

Nelonen, which presents Big Brother, and Helsingin Sanomat belong to the same Sanoma Group.