Columns A free market economy is less and less free

Free the ecological compartment of the market economy is shrinking. Public maneuvering and regulation in the name of climate change, the suppression of the corona and the damming of Russia will reduce living space.

The state-driven economy was at its strongest after World War II. Finland, a small capital, laid the foundation for industry in state control, and state-owned companies were the backbone. Wherever the president pointed his hand, a steel plant was made. The nuclear power plant was ordered from where the government and the president thought it should be ordered. The same is true of other European countries in their industrialization.

Barriers to the market economy began to be removed in the 1980s and 1990s. The most visible movement in Finland was when the money market was opened at the turn of the 1990s. At the beginning of the millennium, privatization and deregulation were ubiquitous so that a free market economy could work wonders.

The financial and debt crisis began to reverse. Regulation was created for the money markets to ensure that the crisis did not recur. EU countries and the Union’s machinery created arrangements and conditions for obediently over-indebted countries to receive aid.

China was also in a hurry to change direction. China supported its companies in their world conquest. China has shifted to importing ever-higher technology – the area of ​​expertise of the West. The Chinese were able to do the same cheaper, but with state support. Chinese companies began to buy the companies they needed from the West and, with their shopping lists, approached what were considered strategic in the West: for example, defense equipment builders, communications technology, and ports. Restrictions were needed.

Pandemic and climate change reversed further. Regulation, maneuver, and the will of states drove the free market economy increasingly cramped. States want to intervene in the manufacture of vaccines and medicines to stifle this and future pandemics. Semiconductors and batteries for electric cars should also emerge in the state rush to make production chains more stable and better controlled by the West.

In the name of repairing the damage caused by the pandemic, EU countries have adopted a multi-hundred billion euro recovery package. The package is not really about the pandemic, but about climate change. The money will be distributed under EU control to projects that the Union deems appropriate to increase the green modernity of industry.

The EU and the European Central Bank are telling money where it is best to go. The guidelines for capital are based on the Union’s taxonomies – classifications that tell what is and what is not climate protection projects.

At the beginning of the year, France took over the EU. France and Germany want to take EU industrial and competition policy in a direction that protects European industry. So better to pursue state interests.

Sanctions against Russia increase maneuver quickly and a lot. According to last week’s EU summit, direct subsidies to consumers, tax breaks, state subsidies and price restrictions are fair measures to curb rising energy prices.

There has never been a complete free market economy. The rise of the role of the state may not even be a bad solution. In the dam of Russia, it is even necessary. But that is not a risk-free trend either. In the EU, the direction desired by France and Germany would increase their power, above all, at the expense of smaller countries and consumers.

States and the EU is not particularly good at picking winners. If climate policy, taxonomies and monetary control signs had been built 20 years ago, investment would have been directed, for example, in the manufacture of diesel cars and the decommissioning of nuclear power plants. The biggest mistake in German energy policy, the abandonment of nuclear power, was made for political reasons, not by the logic of a market economy. Now the whole of Europe is suffering from a mistake, with energy prices rising everywhere and sanctions against Russia being difficult to promote because of Germany’s dependence on gas.

The author is the editorial editor of HS