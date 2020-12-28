Columns A difficult year increased empathy, fortunately

The year of the coronavirus taught me to ask others how it was going. There is never too much desire and caring to help.

Did you stay coronavirus anything in hand? Doctrine or insight? The thing you could go back to later and think about, no matter how good, was this special year of isolation in 2020, when I grew and developed as a human being.

I betthat doctrines are quite few. Those who have been allowed to keep their jobs have learned to use a wide variety of video conferencing platforms and adjust their workstation settings in the corner of the bedroom. There may have been more hours of sleep a day when you don’t have to physically move yourself to work.

In many families, everyday life has also been given a more relaxed gear when there is less hobby drum than before. At the same time, the bar has been lowered in terms of cleaning and cooking anyway. This was also raised by HS in our family in the survey. Many of the respondents praised the fact that they had better distances to children and spouse during the coronavirus year – some even wished there would be no return to their former lives. Stopping has only done good. Get hyggs with permission.

But then is a large part of the people whose world was completely revolutionized. When the flight attendant doesn’t get to bed in the sky or the musician on stage, much of the identity disappears, not to mention the account bag. Suddenly, there is only a time when there may have been a shocking shortage in the past.

It pretty much depends on the economic situation whether a mandatory break appears as a downshift or a distressing discipline. Or – in the worst case – that all-time-long break has turned into dismissal. The business may have disappeared completely.

Is importantthat we write about the epidemic from the perspective of a wide variety of people and professions. We ask people how they feel and what scares the most. It is about increasing common understanding and passing on information, but especially learning to see things through the eyes of others. There is never too much empathy in the world, the ability to stand in the position of another person for a moment. And as empathy increases, so does community and the desire to help.

Namely, the epidemic taught that even when physically sitting inside its own bubble, it can be difficult to see how a neighbor is doing. The stay at home call signifies a different experience for a family member than for someone living alone. Did I always think? En.

It’s hard to say whether you’re being refined as a human being so you wouldn’t creak about everyday little setbacks anymore. Hardly, but maybe I am empathetic about it too.

The author is a producer of HS lifestyle supplies.