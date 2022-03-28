Columns A classic psychological experiment reveals why the Russian people are silent about the Putin war

The herd soul wants to act like everyone else.

Full size the war has continued in Ukraine for more than a month. Anti-war demonstrations have taken place in Russia, but the passive majority of the people remain silent and adapt. Why are the Russians silent?

The answer can be found in brainwashing. For years, Russians have been raised to believe in propaganda. Russian television is making its own version of Vladimir Putin’s war.

That doesn’t explain everything. Reasons to look for a basic human need should be sought. We all live in a small herd soul that wants to march at the pace of the majority. The will is so strong that it obscures reason. Man even stops believing his own eyes.

Herd behavior began to interest researchers after World War II. The spark came from a creepy experience. How was the genocide of six million Jews possible? Why didn’t the Germans stand up to the Nazi regime?

Professor Solomon Asch conducted a series of psychological experiments in the 1950s to determine the extent to which group pressure influences an individual’s opinion. The research design was ingenious. Eight subjects were to take turns telling aloud which of the three lines shown to them was the same length as the reference line placed next to it. All three lines were so different in length that the correct answer could not be mistaken. However, Asch had set a trap. There was actually only one subject. The false subjects gave incorrect answers as agreed. The pressure did its job. The subject adapted to the position of the majority, although it did not correspond to his own visual observation.

Asch also investigated the reasons for the effectiveness of propaganda. The result: the higher the lie, the better it sinks. When Putin speaks, it must be true.

Man is a herd animal and wants to belong to a gang. We pee especially those we like. Evolutionarily, it makes sense. Being rejected is the worst of fears. In ancient times, a member of the group was more likely to retain his life rag than a soloist who was doomed.

Asch’s observations provide one positive glimpse. The group pressure can be released. Already a couple of opposing voices are starting to crack the consensus.

Russia has hope.

The author is the forerunner of the science editorial.