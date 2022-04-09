Columns A chilling return to the time of birch and star

The ancient fairy tale of Topelius has become too true since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

The story the power is mind-boggling. I thought I had forgotten the collection of fairy tales of my godmother, now deceased, found on the bookshelf by Zacharias Topelius, to which I returned as a child time and time again. I forgot Birch and star for decades, but in recent weeks, that touching story has surfaced from my memories.

Of course I know the reason, and so do you. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began at the end of February, has piled up a burden of helplessness, a feeling of powerlessness and a sense of evil that makes the mind churn day and night.

In this state of sensitivity, I feel how an ancient fairy tale became too true.

Supplier In her story published in the Monthly Supplement last summer, Heikki Aittokoski described the time of great hatred as the most horrific that has been experienced in Finland. The great hatred ended in the peace of Uusikaupunki, which marked 300 years last year.

Great anger was a period of Russian occupation in Finland. In addition to the destruction, looting, and violence perpetrated by Russian soldiers and Cossacks, the plague, known as the Great Death, reaped its cruel harvest.

Thousands of Finns were forcibly deported to Russia. They ended up as land slaves and sex slaves, among others.

In this landscape settled Topelius’ description of the return journey of the children abducted to Russia.

“War raged everywhere, cities and houses were burned, grain crops were trampled, and people died through hundreds of thousands of swords, famine, exile, and terrible diseases,” Topelius describes in that tale that terrible period.

The fairy-tale girl and son were taken “far away to a foreign land,” where they happily ended up in a good family, and years later, when peace came, they began to miss their right home.

From their home, they remembered only the large birch, the branches of which the birds sang at sunrise — and the star that glistened through the birch leaves in the evening.

Guided by two small birds, the children survive a long journey to their still-surviving parents. In the form of a little bird, the angels guarding the children’s path were their dead little sisters.

“Anything there was no limit to brutality. During the years of great hatred, the persecutor tortured mothers and fathers against infants. Or infants in relation to mothers and fathers. ”

“One can only imagine how rampant situations have been experienced in Lohtaja’s courtyards when children have been deprived of their homes – no doubt also that the children have first had to witness the killing of their parents.”

Aittokoski’s recordings of the brutality of great hatred will be placed in a more realistic light in the spring of 2022 than a few months earlier.

“ Great anger was not left behind 300 years ago.

Great anger was not left behind 300 years ago. Ukrainians, comrades-in-arms of our early 18th-century ancestors, are currently living it.

Last week, HS journalists Petteri Tuohinen and Kalle Koponen interviewed eyewitnesses who spoke about the repression of Russian occupiers, the systematic destruction of civilian targets and the terrorization of the local population in a Ukrainian village.

We ended up putting a warning at the beginning of the story that its content could upset the reader. That’s what it did.

To fairy tales belongs a happy ending. Perhaps the course of history will provide one for Ukraine in the end. Perhaps some children – refugees or abducted from their homes across the border – will find peace when they return home. Maybe they will still find their parents alive.

The great hatred of this century is sure to bend into a story that Ukrainian fathers and mothers pass on to their children. Hoping that posterity will never have to face one terrible period.

Again, this era of hatred, destruction and brutal killing must never be forgotten. And no one should be given the opportunity to fade their atrocities into the shelters of lies or silence.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.