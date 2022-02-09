Columns A celebrity adventure program tries to laugh with wooden knives, but when you look at it, it’s hard to even understand what it’s all about

The new adventure reality is a confusing experience where Fear factor-style missions meet slapstick-level humor.

“Bud is such an inflator. ”

“Is it?”

“It is, it creates something completely new. Influential person.”

“Yes, so there is no flu. There is no runny nose. I got confused by these words. ”

MTV3’s new entertainment program for the whole family has only taken a couple of minutes, and the level of humor has become clear right out of the box. They are saying Aku Hirviniemi and Janne Katajawho stand in their safari clothes in the observation tower and pretend to be staring at the public figures who have arrived in the jungle with their binoculars.

Celebrities are stuffed into barrels for entertainment. From there, they snuggle up dressed in as caricature-like clothes as possible. Tango King Kyösti Mäkimattila appears in a dark suit and a red rose in her hand, Miss Finland Sara Sieppi in a leopard print dress and with a big suitcase, and a coach Sakari in Pietilä is a flip chart.

When celebrities get to compete, Antonio Floresin and Satu Silvon The quiz will entertain viewers by shooting explosive stakes of color on the faces of both.

Pair started a week ago I’m a celebrity … Let me out! represents one of the most common genres of Finnish TV entertainment today: a program in which a number of Finnish public figures are sent to compete in various positions.

I’m a celebrity based on the British format I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, and at least it tends to stand out from other genre programs. For example Survivors has been a slow – moving serious competition until anesthesia, but I’m a celebrity is something completely different.

Looking at the first episode, it’s just not clear if it’s a reality show at all or a purely scripted sketch entertainment. Humor approximates the simplicity of a slapstick level, and jokes on the home couch are mostly teasing. Child viewers with flu-word games and silly outfits might laugh.

In the following episodes, the uplift will decrease as celebrities get to be in their camp and eat disgusting things, for example. Fear factorin the spirit of. Kataja and Hirviniemi always pop up to tell the anecdotes. When the rapper Sini Sabotage is sleeping while eating a fisheye soup, Kataja asks Kyösti Mäkimattila to sing to her Because of your eyes song. And Mäkimattilahan sings.

Experience is confusing. From the viewership figures, it can be concluded that the confusion has plagued many others as well. In the first week, the program had an average audience of 715,000. In two weeks, almost half of that number has disappeared.

The mix of wooden foot humor and adventurous reality is a new kind of idea. The different thing is whether it is an idea that Finnish TV viewers have been longing for.