Columns 25 years ago, Moominmamma taught me what selfless love is

The Moomin animation of the 1990s made tears stand out, writes Juhani Karila.

Sometimes will be based on the most memorable childhood TV experiences. So, in practice, I remember what was awful to see.

Little Kakkonen I was so scared of Pelle Hermann that when the roar of the program began, I ran into hiding under the table. I stared at the end of the hypnotic Beware of weak ice piece animation every time, but horror stiffly.

Killer shark after that I didn’t dare go swimming in the summer in the river. At least before I had a good time on the shoreline and stared at the water-dorsal fins.

I am not alone with my traumas. Throwing up the awfulness seen as too young is a popular subtype of nostalgia that has spawned countless discussion threads and entire series of stories on the internet.

But there is less talk about which programs made a strong impact in the opposite way.

When our child turned one year old, My spouse started collecting 1990s Moomin animations on dvds. So those originals where Hemulina is in pain Tapio “Mountain Counselor Tuura” Hämäläinen and Little Seller sneezes Elina Salo. That if even the offspring would get excited.

What a lot of fun, I thought, when one morning we made the series run. I sat on the couch and sipped my coffee.

Immediately in the first episode shook.

Moomin Troll and Snus Find a strange top hat that ends up in Moomin House as a trash can. Later, a hide-and-seek is played in the house, and the Moomin crawls under the top hat. Nipsu can’t find the perfect hiding place for his swollen guy, who finally snatches out the silk python – turned into hairy ugliness.

None of Moomin’s friends recognize him, and he gets upset. Eventually, the Moominmamma arrives, looks deep into the eyes of the weeping creature, and says, “You really are my own Moomin child.”

I remembered each image. I remembered the hysterical look of Moomin Troll and the eyes of Moominmamma. How the tearful turkey slowly turned back into a Moomin Troll in her mother’s embrace.

The scene once made a huge impact. I hadn’t thought about it for 25 years, but suddenly it came to my mind what it felt like to prove how a parent accepts their child unselfishly.

It is so important to be seen.

I had to wipe my eyes and – oddly enough – so did my spouse. Only our dear descendant, for whom the entire show had been erected, chewed the remote control in a ton of banknotes.