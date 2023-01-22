The infrastructural network for recharging electric cars in Italy is ready to expand. The two decrees of the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security recently registered by the Court of Auditors will lead within the next two years to the creation of over 21,000 new columns: they will be installed both in the highways and in Italian urban centres, thanks to the 713 million euros provided for by the Pnrr. Particularly, by the end of 2025 at least 7,500 charging stations will be installed on suburban roads and 13,755 in cities.

Different types of roads also correspond to different types of columns: in urban centres, the installation of recharging infrastructures of at least 90 kW of power is envisaged, always considering the situation of the current vehicle fleet, the availability of garages, parking lots and private garages, the quality of the air and the vocation tourism of the Municipalities; super-fast 175 kW infrastructures will instead be set up on the expressways, mainly in service stations and existing parking areas: the aim in this case is to guarantee quick recharges suitable for long-distance journeys, those which often represent a concern for electric car drivers in terms of range. “Incentive methods can be rethought, but there is one precondition: the spread of charging stations to support demand – Minister Urso had recently declared – In the absence of infrastructure, the demand for electric cars cannot take off”.