The famous columnist Elizabeth Jean Carroll, who accused Donald Trump three years ago of an alleged rape suffered in the 1990s, has filed a new lawsuit against the former president this Thursday in New York, taking advantage of the entry into force of a new state law, the Adult Survivors Act, which allows victims of sexual violence to sue for attacks that occurred decades ago.

E. Jean Carroll has announced the filing of the lawsuit on his Twitter account: “Dear friends, tonight, a few minutes after midnight, we have filed the rape lawsuit against the former president,” has said. “This lawsuit is not just for me, it is for all the women who have been groped, grabbed, mutilated, assaulted, degraded and dragged through the mud by a powerful man.” has added.

In a civil lawsuit, the writer seeks unquantified compensatory and punitive damages for pain and suffering, psychological damage, loss of dignity, and damage to reputation. Carroll recounted in his book What do we need men for? a humble proposal that Trump had raped her in the changing rooms of a luxury department store in Manhattan in 1995 or 1996. At the time, Carroll was hosting the television show Ask E.Jean, inspired by his famous magazine column Elle, a successful sexual and sentimental office.

Trump, who was president when the book was published, responded to the allegations by saying it could never have happened because Carroll “wasn’t his type.” His comments prompted Carroll to file a defamation suit against him, but that suit became embroiled in appellate courts in a legal dispute over whether Trump was shielded from legal claims for comments made while he was president. Carroll had not been able to sue the former president directly for the rape for the years that had elapsed since the events.

In her book, Carroll recounted that she ran into Trump by chance at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in New York and he asked her for help finding a gift for a woman. The columnist assured that Trump took her first to the handbags section, then to the hats section and finally to the lingerie section. According to her account, Trump grabbed a bodysuit grayish lilac in color, he asked her to try it on and accompanied her. “The moment the changing room door is closed, he lunges at me, pushes me against the wall, hitting my head pretty hard, and puts his mouth against my lips. I’m so shocked that she pushes him back and I start laughing. He grabs both my arms, pins me against the wall with his shoulders, forces his hands under my dress and pulls down my stockings. I am amazed by what I am going to write: I keep laughing. The next moment (…) he pulls down his fly and, forcing his fingers into my private part, pushes his penis into me halfway, or completely, I’m not sure”. After a fight between them, she managed to escape and run away.

Carroll already acknowledged when publishing the book that he did not report what happened to the police and that he has no proof. Yes, she told it, as she explained then, to two friends, who confirmed her version. Her first friend, a journalist, begged her to go to the police and offered to accompany her. The second, also a journalist, recommended that she not tell anyone. “Forget it! She has 200 lawyers. She will bury you,” she told him.

Trump denied the facts when the book was published and has denied them again a few weeks ago when the case was revived, calling the allegations “a hoax and a lie.”

“I don’t know this woman, I have no idea who she is, other than it looks like she got a photo of me many years ago, with her husband, shaking hands in a reception queue at a celebrity benefit,” she said. Trump a few weeks ago in a statement sent to the AP agency.

