Column | Your age is a matter of pride, not shame

Children have the joy of growing old, which at some point dilutes, disappears or even turns into shame. This should be let go.

To bump into repeatedly into a confusing situation when interviewing children. When I ask their age, I get a number that only looms in the future.

“I am ten. Or I’m not quite there yet, but I will be soon”, is often the answer.

Usually that soon means several months or even half a year. Sometimes more.

I feel like showing off my age a bit.

Understand that. As an elementary school student, the desire to become older, grow bigger and do big things can be huge. When you’re young, the freedoms, responsibilities and rules that age brings may change from year to year. So it’s no wonder if the child feels like showing off a bit with his age. Let’s give them that joy and at the same time let’s take a model from it.

Somewhere the joy of aging fades, changes and sometimes even disappears. I have proven it many times. Birthdays are not celebrated every year. At workplaces, a congratulatory song is sung perhaps at most when someone fills in circles.

Age just becomes a number, as they say. And then we start talking about mental age, that is, what age a person considers himself to be.

Age can also be associated with shame and unwritten rules learned over the years, such as the fact that it is not appropriate to guess a woman’s age. The danger is that you might offend by saying this looks older. Huh. Many children would be happy about this too.

I want to to encourage everyone to find childlike joy in their own age. Whether you were 19, 47, or 85 years old, this year can be your year to shine. The things that happen during this year of age are recorded on the hard drive of your personal history.

Although aging can sometimes be painful and bring with it various crises, every new year is always worth singing about. We each have a limited number of birthdays, and no one can predict it in advance.

Finally, I want to share an insight about aging. My relative told me that after turning 70 years old. The question was classic: how do you feel now?

He talked about the morning, the magical moment of waking up. From that small moment when the body is still starting from sleep to the new day. In a small, fleeting moment, a person does not feel any age. This thought is as beautiful as life.

The author is HS’s children’s news reporter.