Column | Young people who have been stroked to the waist are in for a shock in working life

Excessive and unjustified praise does not serve the young person’s development. “In hindsight, I wish I had accepted the coaching more humbly,” writes Tim Sparv in his column.

How will I become a better soccer coach?

I think about that a lot in my everyday life. Much of the time I’m trying to come up with strategies to help me move forward in my personal development.

My guiding star is the constant pursuit of criticism.

Many soccer players are called talents from a very young age.

It rains compliments from relatives and friends, and the name starts to appear in the sections of local newspapers. That has its dangers.

The opinions of others suddenly gain too much weight, and as a result, the hunger for development and curiosity can subside. The young player already imagines that he has succeeded.

To the same at times, adults keep quiet about their more critical views because they are afraid of hurting the young player’s feelings.

However, such a way of thinking does not build resilience, rather the opposite.

Those who were only petted when they were young are in for a big shock when they grow up and enter the working life.

As a young footballer, I valued praise more than criticism. I got defensive as soon as someone tried to give me constructive feedback.

I didn’t take the criticism lightly and now in retrospect I wish I had accepted the coaching more humbly.

If my attitude towards both praise and criticism had been healthier, my career would have gotten off to an even better start.

When young as a coach, I want to act more wisely. One of my goals is to be as aware as possible of what I’m doing, and that’s why I have to constantly examine myself.

I need to surround myself with people who make me see my blind spots.

Over the years, I have seen too many leaders who seem to have spent too little time on introspection and reflection. They don’t understand the effect their behavior has on others.

In order for a person to successfully lead others, he must first learn to know himself.

Unfortunately, sometimes we are a bit too comfortable. We are looking for back-patters.

We hang out with people who share our values. We like conversations that are pleasant and predictable.

Of course, it’s fun at the coffee table when everyone agrees on everything, but such encounters rarely promote personal growth.

In my own in my working environment, feedback has been conspicuous by its absence in the past, but recently my two closest colleagues and I started a new ritual.

After training, we sat on the grass to give each other feedback. Did it feel comfortable? No, but it was very useful.

We intend to continue these sessions systematically, as all three of us are thirsty for more information.

If no one challenges our thinking and ideas, we as individuals will never rise to what we could be at our best. Without honest feedback, our development stagnates.

Enjoy so by all means praise, but remember to apply to a company from which you get honest feedback and new perspectives. Accept criticism with open arms.

I wish I had been a little more open to other people’s thoughts when I was young, but I’ve learned my lesson.

I’ve realized that self-improvement is never done, and I think that’s a wonderful idea.

Finnish translation: Laura Jänisniemi