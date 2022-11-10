Column | You should not count on a change in Russia

As a result of Russia’s major offensive in Ukraine, Finland’s eastern border is now tense in a way it hasn’t been in decades.

Lately is guaranteed to be in awe if he has just started to follow the discussion about security policy.

Someone is already excitedly talking about bringing nuclear weapons to Finland as a defense against Russia. Elsewhere, the Russian armed forces are declared so weak that they pose no threat to Finland.

Key politicians and experts strive to combine appeasement and increasing crisis awareness. The emphases vary slightly, but the main message is consistent: There is no acute military threat to Finland, but vigilance is needed to notice changes and our shortcomings. The international situation has tightened, but our level of preparedness is high.

For an emergency there is no reason. In Finland, you can sleep peacefully at night in that sense.

At the same time, it is useless to deny that the situation changed after Russia launched its major attack on Ukraine. As a result, Finland’s eastern border is now tense in a way it hasn’t been in decades. And there is no change for the better in sight. Rather, we must be prepared for the fact that Russia will constantly put pressure on Finland. It will probably only get worse when Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine gets some sort of resolution.

The Russian armed forces should not be treated arrogantly, although everyone can certainly see their misery in Ukraine. The problems of the armed forces are in themselves general problems of the Russian administration: massive corruption, a tendency to lie to the leadership and the public, and the unwillingness of the leadership to admit mistakes, which hinders development. Thus, the Russian military was neither what it presented itself to be nor what Russian leader Vladimir Putin imagined it to be.

“ The Russian army is brutal and dishonorable.

However, it is a brutal and dishonorable army whose leadership does not care about the lives of civilians or its own soldiers. It causes all kinds of nasty things to be done even with a face rub, such as remotely destroying electricity, water and heating plants in Ukraine.

And you shouldn’t count on the change in Russia. Russia’s unique history, to say the least, hinders democracy. The propaganda of the rulers has strengthened the nationalist vapours, but the tendency towards imperialist thinking was already solid from the old days. A large part of the nation would gladly follow a victorious war. Of course, war requires an enthusiastic leader. Putin is not an exception in the long line of Russian leaders.

His night you can sleep even better if you prepare for boredom. That is why Finland is joining NATO.

NATO membership brings all kinds of new things. These big guidelines are now being considered, they are being talked about in public, and statements are being asked for. In addition, there are many security-related issues that should be considered, even if Finland had not applied for NATO membership. President Sauli Niinistö also referred to them this week.

“When we, as a society, are preparing for the future, we must immediately fasten everything that is perhaps still loose,” Niinistö said, but, having learned from the past, left the examples unmentioned.

Real estate and limiting the sale of apartments and better protection of critical infrastructure are already being discussed publicly, but there are many other questions ahead. How would the authorities have a better picture of investments and ownership structures? Who and what kind of companies can access the critical infrastructure? Are some official duties restricted from dual citizens? Would it be more important to talk about the track to Narvik in Norway than about the one-hour train for security reasons?

Of course, everything must be done in a democratic order and in such a way that the integrated Finno-Russians are not pushed into the arms of Putin’s propaganda as a byproduct. In general, it is necessary to ensure that Finland feels like a good and fair country to all its inhabitants.

The effects of Russia’s attack in Finland in February were staggering. Aftershocks are coming for a long time.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.