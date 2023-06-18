Column | You may miss the fluff

Number is so small that it doesn’t make sense.

In Helsingin Sanomat, which deals with the hair industry in the story it was reported at the beginning of June that almost half of the companies in the sector have a turnover of less than 30,000 euros per year. With that amount, the company sells its products and services during the year.

The amount does not take care of the company’s expenses, take care of your own future pension and pay yourself a decent salary. The Hiusala benefit organization Shay agrees. According to its reports, many entrepreneurs in the hair industry pay themselves such a small salary and low pension insurance premiums that they raise housing allowance at the same time.

Housing allowance thus functions as society’s hidden business support. Admittedly, as the kind of business support that distorts competition and does not encourage growth, but on the contrary, not to grow.

There is no information about growth in the hair industry. In the last ten years, the industry has not grown at all, according to Shay.

Trying remains persistence.

With an entrepreneur of course, there is no obligation to grow your company. Some don’t even want the company to grow very big. I myself had a small business that employed me, with annual growth in turnover, for many years.

Pure self-employment is also a respectable way of life. But if entrepreneurship is a lifestyle and growth is not the purpose, it would be desirable for the lifestyle to be meaningful to the entrepreneur.

Another early summer news told about Suomen Yrittäki’s survey. Half of the entrepreneurs who answered said that they will take a maximum of two weeks of vacation this year. That number is also absurd.

No one has to take a vacation. But according to the survey, almost half of the entrepreneurs themselves felt that there is not enough vacation.

Finland corporate structure is an eternal topic.

Finland is known to lack such a thing Mittelstand. The German word usually refers to medium-sized growth companies employing more than 50 but less than 500 people. Both German and Swedish economies have relied on such companies, often owned by families.

Only one percent of Finnish companies are Mittelstands. Another absurd number!

The importance of this percentage to the Finnish economy is enormously greater than its quantity. In fact, more than a quarter of Finland’s private jobs are created in these companies, and their share of the turnover of all companies is a third, according to the Finnish Confederation of Business.

Relatively speaking, there are too many small companies and self-employed people in Finland. Even small businesses are needed. Every Mittelstand company has once been small. But each of them has also wanted to grow.

A large number of small businesses alone is not enough. At least it is not the desired direction for Finland. And it is not worth encouraging the kind of entrepreneurship that makes the entrepreneur’s own life miserable and does not particularly grow the Finnish economy.

Of the crooked you don’t really dare to talk about the company structure directly. Maybe it sounds easy to blame entrepreneurs. So that the wrong people would start trying in Finland.

It can be so. The root cause is still that some incentives are wrong somewhere.

“ Housing allowance functions as a hidden business subsidy.

But if the entrepreneur can’t afford a vacation, maybe something is also wrong with the company’s business idea, product, prices or margins. The business is hardly on a sustainable basis.

Before entrepreneurship used to be talked about glorifying hard everyday life. Fifteen years ago, it seemed that the time for this kind of entrepreneurship was finally over.

That’s when we started talking about startups, companies that didn’t necessarily make a profit yet, but whose goal was a scalable product and strong growth. Even traditional small entrepreneurs who did not fit into the definition talked about themselves as startup entrepreneurs.

Something had shifted in the attitudes.

After the initial idealization, the startup world was also laughed at. There was always more than a touch of unintentional comedy in the grandiose, lofty in its goals, and sometimes unrepentant bluster.

Now the golden years of startups are behind us in Finland. According to Business Finland’s statistics, the number of established startup companies halved between 2015 and 2020. The financial taps have been turned off. Many startups are doing poorly. And Finland’s business structure is still wrong.

I will still miss the fluff.

The author is the head of HS’s economics and politics department.