Column | You have to show the goods who’s boss.

The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts collected first editions. After the death of the gentleman collector, the book collection was auctioned in pieces. There is joy in owning, even if you don’t get anything, writes HS Vision columnist Annamari Sipilä.

Sometimes very unexpected things remind us of the limitations of life and the temporary nature of everything. Like now that the estate allowed the beloved book collection of The Rolling Stones drummer to be auctioned.

There they went, Charlie Watts -I’m chasing the first editions worn over the decades.

At the end of September, Christie’s chamber organized in London and online auction raised more than £2.7m with Watts’ books, records and other rarities.

The gentleman-collector’s book collection was scattered to the winds of the world.

Auction certainly not a very bad fate for a millionaire rocker’s library. It is said that the books of ordinary dead people even end up directly in the trash these days.

Watts was also in his own league when it came to book shopping.

One of the gems of Watts’ first edition collection by F. Scott Fitzgerald Gold hat (The Great Gatsby, 1925) was sold for 226,800 pounds, or about 261,000 euros. The price was raised by the author’s inscription on the model of the character in the novel.

by Arthur Conan Doyle The Hound of the Baskervilles (The Hound of the Baskervilles1902) also raised £214,000, or about €247,000.

And what about them Agatha Christie many detective stories.

The Murder of Roger Ackroyd (The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, 1926) was auctioned for £56,700. Book show exactly the same as my piece – but of course mine is just a cheap ten-pound mock-up.

Watts’s first edition was also marked by Christie’s dedication to the faithful secretary-nanny.

Why then the fate of Watts’s (1941–2021) books left you wondering? London’s auction houses have sold the remains of many famous men and women, from diamond tiaras to art and porcelain tableware to carpets.

Books do that.

Watts collected 20th-century British and American modern classics: in addition to the above, among others Raymond Chandler, Graham Greene, Evelyn Waugh and Dorothy L. Sayers.

The list is familiar. Many of us have read them, and above all voluntarily. It feels like my own library has been sold.

Another reason is the humanity of Watts’ collection.

Rich often has big and showy passions. At least accumulating an art collection is part of it, once you have first accumulated enough wealth. The connection between money and collecting is denied by many collectors’ supplements in financial magazines. There is a boat attachment, a jewelry attachment, an antique attachment and a watch attachment.

“ You have to show the goods who’s boss.

Watts’ fondness for old books feels sympathetic and human-sized next to the funniest objects. It would certainly have been nice to hang out with the late drummer in bookstores.

Thirdly, of course, the limitations of one’s own life come to mind.

What happens to your own home library – worth nothing compared to Watts’s library – when time leaves?

Let’s hire My love Joyce Carol Oates -collection finally to divar? Do the detective stories go straight to the paper collection? The fate of the kitchen towel collection accumulated over the years is also in doubt. Just so you don’t end up in rags.

Shrouds are said to have no pockets. But you should get pockets for them (as with all clothes). In the pocket of the deceased, you could slip a favorite paperback (i.e. a pocket book) or something else that brought joy to everyone while they were still alive.

Of course, a rational person does not collect anything. He gets by with a minimalist capsule wardrobe and capsule interior in his capsule apartment. Everything else would be futile.

For those of us who are less rational, collecting and owning brings joy. Beloved stuff tickles the senses and beautifies everyday life. Materialism is not only bad.

Essential is to collect what the heart says, not what peer pressure demands. There can be a bibliophile even in rock circles.

At least as important is that the collector controls his collection and not the other way around. You have to show the goods who’s boss.

Every now and then, in London charity shops, you can see how someone’s diligently accumulated collection – books, paintings, bone china or even tweed jackets – has been put up for sale all at once. Did the owner die? Or did he just get tired of owning it?

Lord alone knows. The collectors who come to the place share the loot.