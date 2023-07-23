Column | You can only believe in Russia, claimed the poet – this is how the myth is broken

According to the poet Fyodor Tyutchev, “Russia cannot be understood with reason”. But even faith is being tested when the country’s leadership’s propaganda diverges further and further from reality.

OK you can’t understand Russia

We don’t measure with a common standard.

It has a special character

You can only believe in Russia.

This is what someone who worked as an official, diplomat and translator of the Russian Censorship Agency wrote Fyodor Tyutchev in 1866 (Finnish translation Taisto Tolvanen).

The poem came to mind again this summer when the boss of the Wagner mercenary army Yevgeny Prigozhin captured Rostov-on-Don in Russia and advanced hundreds of kilometers towards Moscow without resistance.

Not that or the president Vladimir Putin easy reconciliation with the rebel group could not be understood by reason.

At the same time, the Russians’ faith is also being tested again, as the explanations put together by the propaganda became further and further away from reality.

Poem sounded pathetically handsome in Russian, but the poet revealed at the same time that he could not find rational grounds for his idea of ​​the superiority of the sovereign and the Orthodox Church.

Therefore, the theses of the poet, let alone the tsar, were not to be considered or questioned.

You just had to believe.

Callus the rogue could still have doubts.

That is why the poet painted in a pamphlet how Russia will save the Slavic peoples and approximately all other European powers will be destroyed.

“Above the great destruction we see an even mightier Empire,” the poet painted. “Then who dares to doubt,” he asked.

Of course, there were plenty of doubters. Tyutchev’s vision was dented by defeat in the Russo-Japanese War, the declaration of a constitutional monarchy in 1905, and the 1917 revolution.

Now there have been attempts to return to the poet’s vision with Putin’s de facto autocracy, which he wants to sanctify as the patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Kirill’s with support.

Cruel destruction Putin is capable of producing in Ukraine. However, it does not seem to lead to the poet’s promised “Empire more powerful than before”, even though the grip on Belarus has tightened and Putin’s weakened offensive forces currently occupy about a fifth of Ukraine’s territory.

“ There are no reasonable grounds for the myth.

The people too is not as humble as in Tyutchev’s rhymes.

Hundreds of thousands of Russians have moved to freer conditions during the Great Invasion. Thousands have been arrested for very small protests. Still fifteen percent the research institute Levada still dares to say that they do not approve of Putin’s actions as president.

At the same time, more than 70 percent of those asked for an interview refuses from answering Levada’s door-to-door inquiries. A significant number fear that expressing their true opinion could lead them into trouble.

In Tjutchev also had its spiritual side, but this poem has been criticized many times in Russian literature for a reason, reminds the professor of Russian literature and culture Tomi Huttunen.

Russian intellectuals have laughed at the poet’s fornication about the special messianic mission of Russia and Russianness. At the same time, the tying of cultural life to nationalism has been criticized.

This happened, for example Timur Kibirov in postmodern poetry that emerged in the freer 1990s. It begins in Huttunen’s Finnish translation as follows:

Russia cannot be understood with reason,

Like no France, Spain,

Nigeria, Kampuchea, Denmark,

Carthage, Britain,

Rome, Austria-Hungary, Albania too.

They all have their own special essence.

In his poem, Kibirov also criticized the claim that one could “just believe” in Russia.

At the end of the poem, however, all that is left for Russians is to “serve the tsar and the fatherland”. That too was an ironic reference and aimed by Gavrila Deržavin to a poem from 1789, says Professor Huttunen.

But Putin has tried to make it a reality.

Permanent is only a change, so we can foresee that the structure of this monopoly will also collapse.

And you don’t have to look for the reason in the West. The reason may also be that the “submissive nakedness” rhymed by the poet Tyutchev in the face of a dictator is not enough for any nation in the long run.

The author is HS’s culture editor.