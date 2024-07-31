Column | You can look at sports like art

Column|What sports and art have in common is that neither makes sense. That’s also the best thing about them.

Where Finland won the first individual Olympic gold for women in the sport?

Answer: in poetry.

Poet Aale Tynni won gold in London in 1948 with his poem Hella’s bearing. At that time, literature, music and other arts were also contested at the Olympics.

The story of Tynn’s Olympic victory was recently told in HS In the monthly supplement.

In the London competitions, Finland won a total of eight gold medals, which is the country’s best result in the Summer Olympics held after the Second World War.

In addition to the barrel, the architect also received gold Yrjö Lindegren From the site plan of the Varkaus sports center.

of London After 1948, the arts were replaced by various art exhibitions and projects, which started to be organized in connection with the Games. The decision was good, because art is not a sport and especially not a competition.

Instead, you can look at sports like art.

In Finland, sports and art are already torn apart at the language level. Is a sportspeople and culturalpeople.

The stale stereotype has led to imagine that the audiences of the National Opera and Veikkausliiga could not mix.

During the Paris Olympics, I scolded myself for the same kind of thinking. I had thought I was a person who doesn’t watch sports. I thought you should understand something about sports. That you should support a certain team or care about who wins.

I was like a snort of hostility towards an abstract painting: “But that’s not it present anything!”

In sports and art has in common that neither makes sense. That’s also the best thing about them. We could survive without ball games, but I wouldn’t want to live in a world without them.

“ You could face everyday life with the eyes of an archer.

I’m not the least bit interested in the length of the moukari’s flight path. All the magic already happens in the cage: the hypnotic spin of heavy lightness.

The archer’s gaze is captivating, calm and powerful at the same time. Everyday difficulties could be faced with such a watch.

Fencing resembles modern dance or astronauts playing instruments.

Whitewater rafting already approaching absurd humor. In the upstream, the pain of a Gothic statue is contorted on the paddler’s face, comforting in its testimony: this is what it feels like to live.

In many In – if not all – sports, it is not only about the performance but also about how the performance is done. In style, that is.

“For many, it’s more about self-expression and art than sport,” Yle’s commentator said about the women’s skateboarding street final.

Both sports and art explore what it means to exist. Without that aspiration, existence would be pointless.

The author is HS’s feature editor.