Should we boycott Magnum, Lipton, Calvé and all those other brands? Well, according to about twenty Ukrainians, who protest on Thursday morning in front of the office of parent company Unilever in Rotterdam. They roll out a banner on the forecourt with yellow-blue flags. Five men with war amputations, under the Dove logo. The golden pigeon has been replaced by a tank.

The employees – earphones in, access passes in hand – walk stoically past it. A few of them take a brief nod to a flyer with even more war image. Confrontation seems to be the goal.

“Above all, we want to enter into a dialogue,” says spokesman Katya. “And we hope that internal pressure will arise from the employees to leave Russia. During the war profit has doubled.”

There is hardly any dialogue. Most also know that the main entrance is closed. Anyone who missed that internal memo will be referred by a security guard to the entrance via the parking garage. Ukrainians are not allowed to protest there. Security dismisses two flyers.

The employees then enter the hall one by one via the escalator, behind the glass of the main entrance. That produces the sad and absurd image in which a row of Ukrainians press their protest signs and photos against the windows – silent, petrified – while the employees have to pose on that escalator. Eight seconds are suddenly long. One employee takes a picture, seems to want to say something, but the glass is too thick. He makes an awkward gesture.

Unilever strategy. As a traveling columnist, I have seen all kinds of protests against all kinds of companies, but the one who was never missing was the ever-tempered spokesperson who, full of benevolence, humbly listens to the complaints, accepts the petition with the assurance that it has the highest attention and then the press tries to massage in the right direction by explaining it all again in great detail.

But maybe there is nothing to explain here at all. In statements, Unilever pretends to be floating between Scylla and Charybdis. If they leave Russia, those poor 3,000 Russian workers will end up on the street, or they will end up directly or indirectly in Russian state hands.

So what? Then the ice creams and soaps follow the fate of the Big Mac, which remained exactly the same, but under the banner of the new company Vkoesno & Totsjka (“Yummy, period”). Unilever’s Russian branch makes up only 1.5 percent of the entire group. Giving that up is a small price to pay. If not for the morally right act, then at least compared to the image damage the company is now suffering.

