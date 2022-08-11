Column | Would you like to improve your memory? Try this ancient technique

Schools start and many return to work from holidays. Now is a good time to use ancient memorization techniques.

Our hallway in the upper cabinet is Kati Outinen.

I don’t narrate! When I open the left door of the upper cabinet, a familiar freckled and gentle face peeks out. Actor Outinen says with a note familiar from Kaurismäki’s films: “Hello.”

Elina Knihtilä is revealed behind the right door. He smiles happily and shouts: “Hello!”

I placed them there last year.

All started as a thought game: What if someone woke me up in the middle of the night and asked me to name wise Finnish women. Would I freeze?

I had been distracted. It was annoying that even small and big things were easily forgotten if I didn’t write them down somewhere. It was largely a matter of habit, I realized. With technology, I had become lazy.

So I turned to ancient technology.

TV series friends may remember the memory palace technique From Sorjos or the BBC About the new Sherlock. Different nations throughout history have used it. In antiquity it was known as the “Roman room”.

“ In antiquity, the technique was known as the “Roman room”.

The memory palace is based on the utilization of a space that is dear to oneself and known in detail in imprinting it on the memory and recalling it. Connecting new information to a familiar, meaningful environment creates links to different brain areas and helps to store it in long-term memory, it was concluded In HS’s science story in 2017.

When you need to recall things, you just peek into the rooms and closets of your memory palace and you remember them. Like me, Outinen and Knihtilä.

Thus the beginning of the school year is a good time to introduce memory techniques. According to research, they make studying easier. They are also fun. The Memory Palace is just one of many. I highly recommend it.

The trick seemed silly at first, but it worked. I soon started placing other things in my memory palace.

For example, inside our yellow table I put cashew nuts and flour – to remind my goddaughters of nut allergy and celiac disease.

Next I’ll try linking. I would like to be able to do without lists in the grocery store.

Would it help to think that best friends spaghetti and tomato sauce wrestled in grated cheese and then had to wash their clothes?

The writer is HS’s news manager.