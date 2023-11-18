Column | Would we be able to stand it if people started dying at the border?

Finland is not mentally ready for there to be a lot of immigrants at the border. Especially not if the crisis continues for a long time.

Finland the government decided this week on extraordinary closures on the eastern border after dozens of people started crossing the border from the Russian side every day. The arrivals have mainly been from the Middle East and Africa. Everything points to the fact that people have been directed towards the Finnish border on purpose.

The government is right in that even a small provocation by Russia must be reacted to immediately and energetically. Finland must not give a signal that things are happening on our border without us noticing.

Finland is not mentally ready for there to be a lot of immigrants at the border. Especially not if the crisis continues for a long time. A few ten visitors a day was already such a reality for us that the question arises how we would cope with worse.

Thanks to its geography, Finland has still been able to approach illegal border crossings somewhat theoretically. It has also been easy for us to tell Mediterranean countries, for example, that the responsibility for immigrants is always where people first arrive. But what if it wasn’t about the Mediterranean but our own border?

This year, 100,000 people crossed the Central Mediterranean during the beginning of the year alone. The phenomenon has been familiar to Italy, Greece and Spain for a long time. Over the years, there have been millions of immigrants at the EU’s eastern and southern borders, an unfathomable number from Finland’s point of view. In Finland, we have not yet had to think about what it would mean in the everyday life of our own country if there were a lot of people and for a long time.

Our border peace has been based on Russia doing its part. Finns have not been bothered by the fact that those leaving the Middle East end up wandering in Russia or trying to join the EU, for example through Turkey. Now this sense of stability has been threatened.

It is clear that the EU’s asylum system is a wrong and inadequate way to deal with the movement of large numbers of people. Those who have the money and the willingness to take risks will make it to the EU borders. They have been mostly young men – women, children and the elderly are often unable to go anywhere. This kind of haphazard admission is not a controlled immigration policy or even helping the weakest. This also results in mild phenomena, and at worst genuine security threats.

Although the current system is dysfunctional, closing the borders completely is not an easy and problem-free way to prevent entry into the country either. If the pressure at the border was really great, could we let people die at the border because of the project and the cold? How would that feel to each of us? Who should be helped in such a situation if not everyone can be helped? Could national security take precedence over other value considerations even then?

These difficult questions are asked a lot in different border countries. When it comes to reality, it is difficult to leave people to drown in the sea or freeze to death in the forest.

Big in a crisis, Finns would not necessarily agree with each other on what needs to be done. Some would like to keep the border closed at any cost. Those Finns who would like to help could even be resented. Loud populist voices could become even stronger – as has happened, for example, in Italy.

Fortunately, we do not have such a situation in our hands now. Only a few people move on our border, and the situation is calm in the big picture.

That’s why the time to discuss difficult issues is now. President Sauli Niinistö said it out loud during his visit to Germany – not enough has been said about uncomfortable issues. In the future, there may be conflicting values ​​at the border: national security and human rights.

“ Now is the time to discuss difficult issues.

In the Mediterranean, it has already been seen that human rights can give way if necessary. On the EU’s southern border, agreements have been made with Morocco, Libya and Turkey, that these countries will keep money from those arriving in their own territories and will not let them into Europe. Above all, Libya is a country that cares little about human rights. Countless people have drowned in the sea, even in distress at sea not everyone is helped anymore.

Even President Niinistö hasn’t yet said where his own personal line of demarcation in “uncomfortable matters” goes. From him and from all politicians, a more direct value reflection on border matters would now sound.

The author is the editor-in-chief of Helsingin Sanomat.