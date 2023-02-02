Column | Would the Finnish judiciary withstand the government’s attack?

Key legal influencers are worried that politicians could break the independence of the courts too easily if they wanted to. Politicians have remained silent on the matter.

Yet three years ago, almost no one knew how to worry about the threat that undemocratically acting politicians could seize power in the Finnish judiciary in the future.

According to the threat picture, political decision-makers could attack the principles of the rule of law by directing court decisions in the direction they want. This has happened in Russia, Hungary and Poland.

The same threat can apply not only to the courts, but also to other key players in the legal field, such as prosecutors and lawyers.

Threat image rose to wider awareness in Finland in the spring of 2020.

President of the Supreme Administrative Court Kari Kuusiniemi stated thenthat Finland should start an investigation into the guarantees of the independence of the courts.

According to Kuusiniemi, the government could, for example, change the judiciary to be loyal to itself by greatly increasing the number of judges and forcing the former judiciary to resign by lowering the retirement age.

The purpose of the report presented by Kuusiniemi would be to ensure that the courts maintain their independent status even if a future government were to question the principles of the rule of law.

The threat could be countered by regulating the position of key actors in the legal field in the constitution more thoroughly than at present. In that case, a ruler hostile to the rule of law would not be able to erode their independence as easily as now.

Nowadays many of the central players in the legal field share Kuusiniemi’s concern about the sustainability of the independence of courts and other players in the legal field.

For example, Chancellor of Justice Tuomas Pöysti is on the same lines as Kuusiniemi. A recent report on the administration of justice, prepared under the leadership of the Ministry of Justice, also states that the need for changes to the constitution must be assessed in this matter.

“ The threat image could be countered with constitutional regulations.

The Bar Association and the Office of the Judiciary demand that the need to amend the constitution must be included in the next government program.

One key group, however, has remained remarkably silent about the concern shared by legal professionals. Namely, politicians.

The issue is so important that it should also be on the agenda of parties and politicians. They decide how well the independence of the judiciary is guaranteed.

The author is HS’s legal reporter.