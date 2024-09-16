Column | Women and men don’t have to be caricatures of their gender roles

Column|Gender stereotypes hurt people in two ways.

Finns the idea that an egalitarian nation would live here is a myth. We are slipping deeper and deeper into the separate realities of men and women. In the “model country of equality” the rigid and dreary gender roles of the past world are being torn apart. I thank every therian and portico peeing puss for resisting. A person is free when he makes his own decisions.

The Finnish labor market is strongly gendered. Desired professions differentiated by gender are shown in surveys aimed at young people. The wage gap between the sexes is larger than the average in EU countries. Finland is also at the wrong end of European statistics when it comes to intimate partner violence and sexual harassment against women.

In several other western countries, the political positions of women and men are increasingly diverging. Common things seem to decrease.

Sharpened notions of admirable and proper femininity and masculinity ruin life and society. Rampant homophobia is one obvious symptom of this. As long as gay is used as a nickname in children’s games, we have an obvious social problem that causes insecurity and unlived lives.

I feel sad when people try to meet beauty ideals with their life choices or seek approval through external signs of success. An outward appearance can only lead to a hollow feeling. Stupid appearance standards threaten self-esteem and health. All that energy spent on body modification is gone somewhere. Souls and flesh burn at the stake of vanities.

Man is a contradictory and unfinished being. If the only open space to live freely and in one’s own way is to be queer or to renounce the whole concept of gender, all cis-gender people have to live in a rather narrow-minded time.

Men’s and women don’t have to be caricatures of themselves. Of course, some Finns know how to give in to such pressures, but yes, we have time for many loves and dream careers to go down the drain, if there is no warmth and space of mind to face the perceived second gender just as a person, revealing oneself and one’s insecurities.

Gender stereotypes hurt people in two ways. Some feel a sense of inadequacy if they don’t feel they fit into the norm. Few can fit. I certainly became a feminist when I was young precisely because I was not and am not what the old-timers describe girls and women to be. I was a hyperactive child of nature, who grew into a woman without limits. Decorating, cleaning and shopping are the most boring tasks in my life.

“ Souls and flesh burn at the stake of vanities.

Gender stereotypes also prevent us from understanding and meeting other people. How can you achieve love based on mutual respect and equal partnership if you think that the other person cannot understand even if they try and that spouses cannot be interested in the same things in principle? However, we need the feeling of being seen.

In love it is so sweet to see another as he is and accept and love him just as he is. That there is a deep spiritual connection, a desire to spend time with another. Your partner can also be the best friend to whom you can tell everything.

Stereotypes that suppress the joy of life also weaken society’s conditions for economic prosperity. People miss out on their potential when they follow social pressure instead of their own inclinations. Workplaces are less creative and efficient when the self-image is rigid and the ability to cooperate with those perceived as different is weak.

Gender says something about us, but not everything.

A writer is a writer.