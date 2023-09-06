Column | Within the Chinese application, crash safety is of more interest than information security

As cars become electrified, Chinese manufacturers are taking over the market.

Yet a few years ago, it was known from Chinese know-how that building artificial intelligence can be successful, but making a good passenger car is not.

Twenty years ago, the Chinese tried to enter the European market with, among other things, an SUV called Landwind. Company in your heart to the European crash test. It said that such an unsafe car has not been on sale for years, maybe not decades. The cheap price was not attractive when the buyers knew that the safest way to stay alive was if the car was driven at walking speed.

Tesla’s looking taxi came to pick me up last week. He recognized the brand on the center of the steering wheel: BYD. The style and quality of the Chinese electric car visually corresponded to the level at which the western competitors in the higher quality and price category are. The driver praised the features of the car he had just used.

Usage tests from around the world support the driver’s interpretation. BYD electric buses have been driven for a long time in different parts of the world, including in Finland. Polestar, considered a Volvo by many motorists, is also actually a Chinese car.

The wisdom about Chinese automotive know-how is outdated. When electricity wins over fossil energy, the market will be redistributed. The old car giants have fared poorly in the electrification of the automotive industry. The German car factories resisted and underestimated the coming change for too long.

Two manufacturers managed to conquer the market: the American Tesla and the Chinese BYD. Tesla is the market leader in fully electric cars, but BYD take catch it. If hybrid cars are included, BYD is already the biggest.

Volkswagen tried to suck it in, but it is stuck in the duo’s grip. Behind Volkswagen, two Chinese companies, SAIC and Geely, top the list. Volkswagen and Ford have already had to to statethat they have not made the production of electric cars profitable.

Tesla is trying to drop the old manufacturers from the competition by lowering the price of their cars. The Chinese may be able to answer the letter.

Consumers are more interested in crash safety than information security. We already know how to worry about mobile phone applications and their connections to China. The world is just waking up to the fact that the Internet of Things, e.g. home appliances, collect very sensitive information about us all the time, which the 5g network transmits somewhere.

Judging by the market shares of cars and China’s artificial intelligence know-how, every year more and more consumers sit contentedly for a large part of the day inside a “Chinese app” producing such information.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.